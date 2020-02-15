Pacers split series against Lions
The USC Aiken softball team split a doubleheader against Emmanuel, winning 7-2 before falling 8-3.
Katelyn Powell had four hits between the two games to lead the Pacers (9-1) offensively. Emily Ayers, Shircoria Bosket and Courtney Strauss each had three hits apiece. Bosket hit a home run in the second game, and Jessica Smith hit one in the first.
The seven runs in game one were more than enough for Caroline Cockrell (6-0), who struck out 10 batters and only allowed two hits in 6⅔ innings.
Melanie Firestone (1-1) allowed two runs in an inning in the second game. Tracy Truesdale worked six innings, allowing six runs (four earned) on seven hits.
The Pacers return to action at 1 p.m. Sunday for a doubleheader at Limestone.
Gragson gives Earnhardt another win at Daytona
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Noah Gragson won his first career Xfinity Series race when Saturday's opener was stopped on the final lap by a crash well behind the winning JR Motorsports Chevrolet.
It was the third consecutive win at Daytona for a car fielded by Dale Earnhardt Jr., his sister and Rick Hendrick in what they consider a family business.
“It never gets old, man," Earnhardt Jr. said. “I don't expect I will do it ever again as a driver, but if I get here as an owner and have success like this, it's a great feeling.”
Gragson and Chase Briscoe swapped the lead in the closing three-lap sprint to the finish, but NASCAR threw the yellow-flag for a multi-car crash on the final lap.
Harrison Burton and Timmy Hill, who will make his Daytona 500 debut on Sunday, were second and third in Toyotas. Briscoe was fourth in a Ford for Stewart-Haas Racing.
Gragson celebrated old-school style, first by climbing the fence at Daytona International Speedway – a nod to both three-time Indianapolis 500 winner Helio Castroneves and recent NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart. Then Gragson fueled the flames on the Daytona track surface created by his celebratory burnout.
Baker to MLB: stop negative comments on Astros
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — New Houston manager Dusty Baker would like Major League Baseball to prohibit more negative comments and possible retaliation from opposing pitchers for the Astros sign stealing scandal.
Bakers comments came in response to a slew of negative comments during spring training about the Astros illegal use of video to steal signs in 2017 and 2018. Los Angeles Dodger first baseman Cody Bellinger said Friday the Astros “stole” the 2017 World Series title from them. He added Jose Altuve stole the MVP trophy from Aaron Judge.
Houston players, management and ownership spent the first day of camp apologizing for their actions and professing remorse. But many players and front offices around the league didn't feel they went far enough.
Washington general manager Mike Rizzo said he wanted to hear the Astros use the word “cheated” when addressing the situation.
Los Angeles pitcher Ross Stripling indicated he might show his displeasure by intentionally throwing at Houston batters.
Shortstop Carlos Correa and outfielder George Springer declined to speak with the media before Saturday's workout. Altuve wasn't present in the clubhouse during the time it was open to the media. Position players don't begin their first official workouts until Monday.
NBA renames All-Star MVP award for Bryant
The NBA has renamed its All-Star Game MVP award in honor of Kobe Bryant.
Commissioner Adam Silver announced the move on Saturday. Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna were among nine people killed when their helicopter crashed into the side of a mountain near Los Angeles on Jan. 26.
Bryant became the youngest player to ever play in an All-Star Game when he made his debut in 1998 at age 19. He made the All-Star team 18 times during his stellar career with the Los Angeles Lakers, winning the MVP award a record-tying four times.
Silver says Bryant "is synonymous with NBA All-Star and embodies the spirit of this global celebration of our game.”