Pacer boys' baseball completes sweep of Lincoln Memorial
The University of South Carolina Aiken baseball team finished off a three-game sweep of Lincoln Memorial Sunday by picking up wins of scores by 20-5 and 15-5.
The Pacers are now 3-0 on the year while the Railsplitters are 0-3.
In game one, head coach Kenny Thomas' team fell behind 1-0 in the top of the second before reeling off 18 consecutive runs over the next four at bats to put the game away.
USC Aiken plated seven runs in the bottom of the second, with the big hit coming off the bat of Eric McGirt. He doubled in three runs to make it 4-1. Alex Mills completed the scoring in the frame with a two-run single.
In the third, the Pacers struck with four more runs. Blake Jenkins drove in a pair of runs in the inning while McGirt and Mills each had one RBI in the stanza.
A six-run fourth was highlighted by Jenkins and Leo Horacio, who each posted two-RBI hits. The lone run in the fifth came via Jose Hernandez.
The Railsplitters scored four runs in the sixth, but Thomas' team scored two in the bottom of the stanza. David Jacobs and Jacob Boyd each doubled in a run.
For the game, Jenkins and Mills led the way with three hits apiece. Jenkins drove in five while McGirt added four RBI. Mills registered three RBI and Horacio drove in two. Luke Leisenring and Sean McQuillan scored three times apiece. Jackson Hannon, Scott Huntley, Jenkins, McGirt and Trey Polewski each crossed home twice.
On the mound, Jacob Rye picked up the victory after allowing just one hit over two innings. He struck out four. Zach Fordham struck out four as well. Adam Hane had three strikeouts and Jarod McElyea had one strikeout.
The Pacers wasted little time taking the lead in game two, plating four runs in the first inning. The highlight of the frame was a two-run blast by Leisenring, giving the squad a 3-0 edge. Jeff Cyr's single made it 4-0 moments later.
Leading 4-2 in the bottom of the second, USC Aiken left no doubt in the outcome, plating seven runs. In the frame, Marcus Mastellone and Hannon each had two-RBI base knocks. The hit by Hannon pushed the margin to 11-2.
For the game, Cyr and Hannon had two hits apiece. Hannon and Mastellone each drove in three runs while Leisenring crossed home three times.
On the mound, Daniel Wiggins picked up the victory. He worked four innings. Daniel Lee got the start and went three frames while William Ard worked the eighth inning.Wiggins struck out two while Ard and Lee had one strikeout apiece.
The Pacers return to action Friday when they host Shepherd in a three-game series starting at 4 p.m. Live stats and video will be available at PacerSports.com.
Djokovic comes back for 8th Australian Open title, 17th Slam
MELBOURNE, Australia — It didn't come easily for Novak Djokovic. He lost six games in a row in one stretch to Thiem, who plays a similar baseline game and eliminated Rafael Nadal in the quarterfinals.
Djokovic came back to edge Thiem 6-4, 4-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 Sunday night for an eighth Australian Open title, second in a row, and 17th Grand Slam trophy overall.
“I was on the brink of losing the match...” Djokovic said. “Probably one point – and one shot – separated us tonight.”
Nonetheless, Djokovic improved his record in semifinals and finals at Melbourne Park to 16-0 and assured himself of returning to No. 1 in the rankings, replacing Rafael Nadal.
No other man in the history of tennis has won this hard-court tournament more than six times. Only Roger Federer, with 20, and Nadal, with 19, have won more men's Grand Slam singles trophies than Djokovic.
Graeme McDowell holds off Dustin Johnson to win Saudi event
KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY, Saudi Arabia — Graeme McDowell shot a steady even-par 70 to win the Saudi International by two strokes on Sunday for his first European Tour title since 2014.
McDowell, the 2010 U.S. Open winner at windy Pebble Beach, protected his lead on a breezy afternoon by the Red Sea to card a 12-under 268 total, holding off late pressure by defending champion Dustin Johnson.
A first title on McDowell's home tour since the 2014 French Open lifted him back into a top-50 world ranking, and earned a winner's check of $583,000.
"It's special," the 40-year-old Northern Irishman said. “I want to be back up there one more time just to be able to play against these guys.”
Top-ranked Brooks Koepka carded a 2-over 72, including a double bogey 6 at the ninth. He finished tied for 17th place, eight shots back.