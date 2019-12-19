Teheran, Angels agree to 1-year deal
ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Los Angeles Angels added another arm to their rotation, agreeing to a $9 million, one-year contract with right-hander Julio Teheran, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.
The person spoke Thursday on condition of anonymity because the deal, first reported by ESPN, is subject to a successful physical.
Teheran spent the past seven seasons with the Atlanta Braves, who declined his $12 million option. He was 10-11 with a 3.81 ERA last season and was left off the Division Series roster against St. Louis, then added as a replacement when Chris Martin got hurt
The 28-year old Teheran is 77-73 with a 3.67 ERA in 229 games, all but three starts.
Rookie QB Grier to start for Panthers vs. Colts
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Will Grier grew up cheering on wide receiver Steve Smith from the stands at Carolina Panthers' home games, where his family had season tickets.
On Sunday, the lifelong Panthers fan will make his first NFL start when Carolina visits the Indianapolis Colts (6-8). Panthers interim coach Perry Fewell named Grier the starter after Thursday's practice, an announcement that was pretty much a foregone conclusion after Grier received all of the first-team reps this week.
“I'm extremely excited to go get that game experience," Grier said. "Camp and preseason is one thing. It's a grind. I'm excited to actually play in a full game.”
Grier replaces Kyle Allen, who has lost his past six starts and thrown 11 interceptions during that span.
A third-round pick out of West Virginia, Grier started the season No. 3 on the depth chart behind Cam Newton and Allen. He hasn't played since the preseason, where he was 34 of 61 for 385 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions.
With the Panthers out of playoff contention, offensive coordinator Scott Turner said the time “felt right” to give Grier a shot and find out what he can do.
Wiseman withdraws from Memphis, to prepare for NBA Draft
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — James Wiseman's college career has come to an end after just three games with the Memphis center and likely NBA lottery pick saying on social media he has withdrawn from school to begin focusing on his pro career rather than sitting out the rest of a 12-game NCAA suspension.
The 7-foot-1 freshman announced his decision Thursday in an Instagram post, saying he was leaving school to start “preparing for the next chapter of my life.”
Wiseman was the top 2019 high school prospect and is considered the potential No. 1 pick in the 2020 NBA draft.
This decision ends Wiseman’s tumultuous college career and his battles with the NCAA. Wiseman was the biggest prize in a Memphis recruiting class that was ranked as the nation’s best, but he had been serving an NCAA suspension for most of the season.
The NCAA suspended Wiseman 12 games because his family received $11,500 to assist in a move from Nashville to Memphis in the summer of 2017. Although Hardaway wasn’t Memphis’ coach at the time the NCAA ruled the payment wasn’t allowed, counting him as a booster for giving $1 million in 2008 to his alma mater for the university's sports hall of fame.
The NCAA had ruled Wiseman needed to donate $11,500 to a charity of his choice to regain his eligibility – though that now seems like a moot point.
Prosecutor finds no crime in Santa Anita horse racing deaths
LOS ANGELES — California prosecutors found no evidence of animal cruelty or other crimes during an investigation into a spike in horse deaths at Santa Anita Park racetrack over the past year, according to a report issued Thursday.
A task force formed by the Los Angeles district attorney found the 49 deaths at the track during a 12-month period ending in June occurred at a rate higher than the national average, but lower than some years in the past decade and lower than Churchill Downs in Kentucky.
The investigation was one of several actions taken after 23 horse deaths at the California track during the winter-spring season from Dec. 30 to March 31 caused an outcry that included calls to shut down horse racing in the state and led to regulatory changes and proposed legislation.
A total of 56 horses have died at the track since July 2018. The most notable death came in November after Mongolian Groom, a 4-year-old gelding, faltered in the final turn of the $6 million Breeder's Cup Classic in front of nearly 70,000 fans and a prime-time television audience and was later euthanized.
The report found no evidence that owners, trainers or jockeys intentionally made an injured horse race or that the track had pressured jockeys or trainers to race when there were concerns about weather or the track condition. While eight drugs were found in several of the horses that died, none was illegal and quantities didn't exceeded legal limits.