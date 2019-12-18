Seahawks re-sign Watson
The Seattle Seahawks announced Wednesday that they signed linebacker Dekoda Watson to fill the open roster spot created by Josh Gordon's suspension.
Watson, a South Aiken grad and nine-year NFL veteran, hasn't played this season and was actually cut by the Seahawks in November to make room for Gordon.
Watson may be counted on to provide pass-rushing pressure from the edge, as Seattle's Jadeveon Clowney and Ziggy Ansah have been battling injuries. Watson has six career sacks, including a couple in four games last year for San Francisco.
A seventh-round pick out of Florida State in 2010, Watson has appeared in games for six teams: Tampa Bay, Dallas, Jacksonville, New England, Denver and San Francisco. He could make it seven with the playoff-bound Seahawks.
Tigers lead the way on signing day
Clemson tops the 247Sports Composite team recruiting rankings and was followed in order by Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia and LSU as of early Wednesday evening. Oklahoma’s class was ranked 11th.
Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said he needed a big recruiting haul as he attempts to replace a senior class that is trying to help the Tigers win their third national title in four years.
“When you graduate players like that, you better have quality coming in the door,” Swinney said.
Clemson signed seven of the nation’s top 29 prospects according to the 247Sports Composite. That included No. 1 overall recruit Bryan Bresee, a defensive tackle from Damascus, Maryland. Defensive end Myles Murphy is No. 1 at his position and third overall, and DJ Uiagalelei is the No. 1 quarterback and 13th overall.
Gamecocks get commitment from state's top recruit
South Carolina's football program got a big commitment Wednesday, snagging defensive end Jordan Burch. The Hammond School product is the fifth-ranked player in the Class of 2020.
Burch was one of few high-profile recruits who remained a mystery heading into Wednesday, as programs like Clemson, Georgia and LSU had all been in town recently to try to land his commitment. Though he committed on national television, Burch did not send in his national letter of intent.
Top-100 commits MarShawn Lloyd, a running back from Delaware, and Luke Doty, a quarterback from Myrtle Beach, signed Wednesday to lead USC's class.
Struggling Panthers preparing QB Grier to play vs. Colts
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Panthers are preparing rookie quarterback Will Grier to play Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.
Interim coach Perry Fewell said Grier is taking reps with the first team at practice this week, but stopped short of naming him the starting quarterback. Fewell said he'll make a decision on who'll start after Thursday's practice, but it's pretty clear the Panthers want to see their third-round draft pick play.
“We gave Will all of the reps today with the (starters) today, and he will get all of the reps with the" starters on Thursday, Fewell said. “We evaluated it two weeks ago and this was a target game in mind. We didn't want to put a lot of pressure on him. But we said we would try to get him ready for the Indy week to play. We didn't know if he would start or not."
Kyle Allen has started the last 12 games for the Panthers and has committed 22 turnovers. He has thrown 11 interceptions during the team's current six-game losing streak.