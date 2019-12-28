File-This Sept. 7. 2014, file photo shows Serena Williams, of the United States, hugging the championship trophy after defeating Caroline Wozniacki, of Denmark, during the championship match of the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament, in New York. Williams has been voted the AP Female Athlete of the Decade for 2010 to 2019. Williams won 12 of her professional-era record 23 Grand Slam singles titles over the past 10 years. No other woman won more than three in that span. She also tied a record for most consecutive weeks ranked No. 1 and collected a tour-leading 37 titles in all during the decade. Gymnast Simone Biles finished second in the vote by AP member sports editors and AP beat writers. Swimmer Katie Ledecky was third, followed by ski racers Lindsey Vonn and Mikaela Shiffrin.