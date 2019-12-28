Serena aces AP Female Athlete of the Decade honors
Serena Williams dominated the decade, on the court and in conversation.
There were, to begin with, the dozen Grand Slam single titles – no other woman had more than three over the past 10 seasons – and the 3½ years in a row at No. 1 in the WTA rankings.
And then there was the celebrity status that transcended tennis, making everything she did and said newsworthy, whether it was the triumphs and trophies and fashion statements or the disputes with tournament officials, the magazine covers or the Super Bowl ad with a message about women's power, the birth of her daughter or the health scare that followed.
Still winning matches and reaching Grand Slam finals into her late 30s, still mattering as much as ever, Williams was selected by The Associated Press as the Female Athlete of the Decade on Saturday after a vote by AP member sports editors and AP beat writers.
The AP Male Athlete of the Decade will be announced Sunday.
“When the history books are written, it could be that the great Serena Williams is the greatest athlete of all time. ... I like to call it the ‘Serena Superpowers’ – that champion's mindset. Irrespective of the adversity and the odds that are facing her, she always believes in herself,” said Stacey Allaster, CEO of the WTA from 2009-15 and now chief executive for professional tennis at the U.S. Tennis Association, which runs the U.S. Open.
“Whether it was health issues; coming back; having a child; almost dying from that – she has endured it all and she is still in championship form,” Allaster said. “Her records speak for themselves.”
Gymnast Simone Biles, the 2019 AP Female Athlete of the Year, finished second to Williams in voting for the decade honor, followed by swimmer Katie Ledecky. Two ski racers were next, with Lindsey Vonn finishing fourth and Mikaela Shiffrin fifth.
MLB says it is committed to protecting minor league teams
HARTFORD, Conn. — Major League Baseball said Saturday it is committed to protecting minor league teams, a day after U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal warned of possible congressional action if the organization followed through on minor league contraction plans.
“It is not Major League Baseball’s goal to eliminate any club in these negotiations, and MLB currently has a plan for every club to continue operations with some level of support," Major League Baseball said in a written statement.
MLB has proposed a contraction plan that could end minor league baseball at Dodd Stadium in Norwich, Connecticut, and ballparks across the nation by eliminating its affiliation with 42 teams. The Norwich Sea Unicorns – formerly the Connecticut Tigers – play in the Class A New York-Penn League.
On Friday, Blumenthal, who represents Connecticut, urged Major League Baseball to save the team.
In a letter to Commissioner Robert D. Manfred Jr., the Democratic senator said that if MLB “turns its back” on communities like Norwich, Congress “must look at appropriate remedies, including removing Major League Baseball's anti-trust exemption.”
Major League Baseball said that its goal is to improve pay and working conditions for minor leaguers, and that it has invested hundreds of millions of dollars in the past decade to subsidize minor league operations.
“However, minor league baseball owners have refused to bear any portion of the contemplated cost increases for improving facilities, working conditions and pay," the MLB said. “Instead, they’ve indicated that they would prefer to simply eliminate franchises.”
Murray's comeback won't include Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Australia — Andy Murray has put his Grand Slam comeback on hold after announcing he will not be playing at the Australian Open next month.
Tennis Australia issued a statement Sunday saying Murray had withdrawn from the season-opening major at Melbourne Park and from the ATP Cup, a new international men's team event which starts next week and will be played in Sydney, Perth and Brisbane.
“I’ve worked so hard to get myself into a situation where I can play at the top level and I’m gutted I’m not going to be able to play in Australia in January,” Murray said in a statement. “Unfortunately I’ve had a setback recently and as a precaution, need to work through that before I get back on court competing.”
Murray had surgery on his hip to repair a career-threatening injury after his first-round, five-set loss to Roberto Bautista Agut at the Australian Open in January.
The 32-year-old Murray returned to the tour in August at Cincinnati, where he lost in the first round, and also played at seven other tournaments – including the Davis Cup in Spain last month – to finish the year with an 11-7 win-loss record.