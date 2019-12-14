Doty named Mr. Football
Myrtle Beach High School quarterback Luke Doty was named South Carolina's Mr. Football at Saturday's Touchstone Energy Bowl. Doty, a South Carolina commit, passed for 1,817 yards and 25 touchdowns during an undefeated regular season for the Seahawks. He was injured in the opening round of the Class AAAA playoffs and had surgery on his thumb. Should he sign as planned with South Carolina, he'll be the third consecutive Gamecock to be named Mr. Football, following Dakereon Joyner (Fort Dorchester) and Zacch Pickens (T.L. Hanna).
South All-Stars win Touchstone Energy Bowl
The South All-Stars scored 35 points over the final 14 minutes to overcome a 10-0 deficit to win the Touchstone Energy Bowl in Myrtle Beach. Dutch Fork's Ty Olenchuk and Fort Dorchester's Emmanuel Johnson were MVPs of the South team, which included Strom Thurmond's Robert West and South Aiken's Jesse Sanders. Wren's Eli Wilson and Calhoun County's Michael Brunson were MVPs of the North side, which included Silver Bluff's Donovan Bush, Wagener-Salley's Westin Williams and Williston-Elko coach Derek Youngblood. Williams was a recipient of the Doug Shaw scholarship award.
West Florida, Minnesota State to play for Division II title
West Florida and Minnesota State won their semifinal games Saturday to set up next weekend's NCAA Division II football championship. West Florida, the national runner-up in 2017, forced six turnovers and rallied to beat Ferris State 28-14. Undefeated Minnesota State crushed Slippery Rock, 58-15.
Fire breaks out at Rangers' new park
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Fire broke out Saturday at the future home of the Texas Rangers, which is under construction in Arlington.
Arlington Fire Department Lt. Mike Joiner said the blaze was brought under control and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire has not been determined.
Manhattan Construction, the general contractor for the project, said in a statement that the fire began about 2:30 p.m. in the roof area of the stadium. The contractor said an investigation will determine the cause of the blaze.
Rangers spokesman John Blake said the stadium is more than 200 feet tall and the fire was in an area about 100 feet high.
The estimated $1.1 billion Globe Life Field includes a retractable roof and is scheduled to open for the 2020 Major League Baseball season.
Liverpool extends EPL lead as Leicester draws, Chelsea loses
LONDON (AP) — Mo Salah and Liverpool are running away with the Premier League.
Salah used his blistering pace and a bit of trickery to score both goals in Liverpool's 2-0 win over Watford on Saturday – a result that extended the Reds' lead to 10 points in the table as they move closer to a first Premier League title in 30 years.
Closest challenger Leicester was held to a 1-1 draw at home by Norwich, while defending champion Manchester City is a full 17 points behind in third place ahead of its game at Arsenal on Sunday.
Fourth-place Chelsea, meanwhile, slumped to a fourth loss in five league games with a 1-0 home defeat to Bournemouth – giving added hope to the handful of teams chasing the final Champions League spot.
No one seems able to keep up with Liverpool, though.
Jürgen Klopp's team has won 16 of 17 league games so far, with one draw, and are on course for a record-breaking season.
Newtown wins football title on Sandy Hook anniversary
NEWTOWN, Conn. (AP) — Newtown marked the seventh anniversary of the massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School with vigils, church services and a moment of joy when the community's high school football team – with a shooting victim's brother as linebacker – won the state championship Saturday in a last-minute thrill.
The Newtown High School Nighthawks won the Class LL state championship on a 36-yard touchdown pass as time expired, beating Darien 13-7. The title was the first for Newtown since 1992.
Ben Pinto, whose brother Jack was among those killed in the shooting, played linebacker for Newtown.