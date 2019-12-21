MLB umps agree to cooperate with computerized strike zone
NEW YORK (AP) — Computer plate umpires could be called up to the major leagues at some point during the next five seasons.
Umpires agreed to cooperate with Major League Baseball in the development and testing of an automated ball-strike system as part of a five-year labor contract announced Saturday, two people familiar with the deal told The Associated Press. The Major League Baseball Umpires Association also agreed to cooperate and assist if Commissioner Rob Manfred decides to utilize the system at the major league level. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because those details of the deal, which is subject to ratification by both sides, had not been announced.
The independent Atlantic League became the first American professional league to let a computer call balls and strikes at its All-Star Game on July 10. Plate umpire Brian deBrauwere wore an earpiece connected to an iPhone in his pocket and relayed the call upon receiving it from a TrackMan computer system that uses Doppler radar.
The Atlantic League experimented with the computer system during the second half of its season, and the Arizona Fall League of top prospects used it for a few dozen games this year at Salt River Fields.
MLB has discussed installing the system at the Class A Florida State League for 2020. If that test goes well, the computer umps could be used at Triple-A in 2021 as bugs are dealt with prior to a big league callup.
Sandlappers win Shrine Bowl for first time since 2014
SPARTANBURG — South Carolina's top prep football seniors got back in the win column against North Carolina with a 28-17 win at the 83rd Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas.
Dutch Fork wide receiver and Tennessee signee Jalin Hyatt turned in an MVP performance, catching six passes for 197 yards and two touchdowns.
Hyatt's first score, a 23-yarder from Chapman quarterback and Georgia State signee Mikele Colasurdo, put the Sandlappers ahead 7-0. His second, a 72-yarder on a quick screen from Carolina Forest quarterback and East Carolina signee Mason Garcia, put South Carolina back on top 14-10.
Leading 21-17 late in the game, South Carolina turned to Byrnes running back Rahjai Harris. The ECU signee had 14 carries for 95 yards, and his touchdown run made it 28-17 and all but ended the game.
Garcia passed for 153 yards and rushed for 60 more as the Sandlappers gained 411 yards of total offense behind an offensive line that included Barnwell's Briggs Kearse. The South Carolina defense, which included Barnwell linebacker Deshawn Watson, was stout. The Sandlappers allowed only 173 yards of offense and forced four turnovers.
West Florida wins Division II football title
McKINNEY, Texas (AP) — Austin Reed broke the NCAA Division II championship game record for yards passing before halftime, throwing for 399 of his 523 yards in West Florida's 48-40 victory over Minnesota State on Saturday in a matchup of teams seeking a first title.
Reed had to wait until the second half to break the record for touchdown passes, finishing with six after the redshirt freshman tied the previous mark with five in the first half.
Three of the scores went to Quentin Randolph, who ended up 16 yards short of the title game record with 254 yards receiving. Reed broke the previous title-game mark of 361 yards passing on a 48-yard touchdown to Randolph for a 38-21 lead with 18 seconds left in the first half.
West Florida (13-2) had already become the first team to beat three undefeated teams in the same Division II postseason before making Minnesota State (14-1) the fourth.
The Argonauts ended defending champ Valdosta State's 25-game winning streak in the second round, Lenoir-Rhyne's 15-game home winning streak in the quarterfinals and 2018 finalist Ferris State's 14-win run at home in the semifinals.
West Florida, the first NCAA football team to reach the postseason twice in its first four years of existence, improved to 9-1 in the playoffs. The Argonauts lost to Texas A&M-Commerce in the 2017 championship game.