Biles named AP's Female Athlete of the Year
They’re called “Simone Things,” a catchall phrase for the casual ease with which Simone Biles seems to soar through her sport and her life.
The irony, of course, is that there’s nothing casual or easy about it. Any of it. The greatest gymnast of all time and 2019 Associated Press Female Athlete of the Year only makes it seem that way.
Those jaw-dropping routines that are rewriting her sport's code of points and redefining what can be done on the competition floor? Born from a mix of natural talent, hard work and a splash of ego.
The 25 world championship medals, the most by any gymnast ever? The result of a promise the 22-year-old made to herself when she returned to competition in 2017 after taking time off following her golden run at the 2016 Olympics.
The stoicism and grace she has shown in becoming an advocate for survivors – herself included – and an agent for change in the wake of the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal that’s shaken USA Gymnastics to its core? The byproduct of a conscious decision to embrace the immense clout she carries.
“I realize now with the platform I have it will be powerful if I speak up and speak for what I believe in,” Biles told The Associated Press. “It’s an honor to speak for those that are less fortunate. So if I can be a voice for them in a positive manner, then of course I’m going to do whatever I can.”
And it's that mission – combined with her otherworldly skill and boundless charisma – that's enabled Biles to keep gymnastics in the spotlight, a rarity for a sport that typically retreats into the background once the Olympic flame goes out. She is the first gymnast to be named AP Female Athlete of the Year twice and the first to do it in a non-Olympic year.
Louisiana Tech shuts out Miami in Independence Bowl
SHREVEPORT, La. — J'Mar Smith threw a touchdown pass and had a late scoring run to help Louisiana Tech beat Miami 14-0 on Thursday night in the only shutout in the Independence Bowl’s 44-game history.
Louisiana Tech (10-3) hit double-digit victories for the first time since 1984 and ran its postseason winning streak to six. Miami (6-7) completed its second losing season in 12 years.
Smith connected with Israel Tucker on a 26-yard touchdown strike on a screen pass in the second quarter, capping a 13-play, 91-yard drive. Smith added an 8-yard scoring run with 1:15 left.
Bulldogs running back Justin Henderson was selected the Most Outstanding Offensive Player after rushing for 95 yards on 22 carries. Smith completed 13 of 28 passes for 163 yards with one interception.
The teams set the game record for punts at 18, with both tying the single-club record of nine.
Former UGA QB Eason declares for NFL Draft
SEATTLE — Washington quarterback Jacob Eason announced Thursday he will skip his final year of college and enter the NFL draft.
Eason started 13 games for Washington last season after beginning his college career at Georgia and transferring following his sophomore season. He threw for 3,132 yards and 23 touchdowns for the Huskies in a season where at times he looked like a sure first-round pick and at other times it appeared that another season of college would help his draft status.
Eason's decision caps weeks of debate about his future. He chose to play in Washington's bowl game victory over Boise State rather than follow the path of NFL-bound teammates Hunter Bryant and Trey Adams, who skipped the game.
Washington's coaching change from Chris Petersen to Jimmy Lake and the subsequent decision to fire offensive coordinator Bush Hamdan added another layer to Eason's decision.
Ultimately, the draw of the NFL won out.
Eason was a five-star recruit out of nearby Lake Stevens, Washington, who opted to go across the country to play at Georgia. He started as a freshman for the Bulldogs but lost the job to Jake Fromm during his sophomore season after suffering an injury in the season opener.
Eason sat out the 2018 season after transferring to Washington and beat out Jake Haener for the starting job during fall camp.
Eason completed 64.2% of his passes and had standout games early in the season against Eastern Washington, BYU and Arizona. His best game may have come in a loss to Oregon, in which Eason was 23 of 30 for 289 yards and three touchdowns.