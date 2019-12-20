Pacers, Jaguars to tangle again at SRP Park
NORTH AUGUSTA — The USC Aiken and Augusta University baseball teams will square off at SRP Park at 6:35 p.m. on April 2.
This will be the second year in a row the Peach Belt Conference rivals will play at the Augusta GreenJackets' new home.
Individual tickets go on sale to the general public at 9 a.m. on March 13 at the SRP Park Box Office (187 Railroad Ave., North Augusta). Fans who would like to purchase online will be able to start that day at 10 a.m., and there will be no phone orders for the game.
The GreenJackets and USC Aiken will open up VIP ticket sales from Monday, March 9 through Thursday, March 12 to GreenJackets season seat members, holders, sponsors and both Augusta University and USCA Alumni Clubs. Alumni members will receive correspondence from their respective schools.
Augusta won last year's meeting at SRP Park, but USCA took two of three games in the teams' conference series.
Clemson women can't overcome 28-point deficit
CLEMSON — Clemson women’s basketball fought back from a 28-point deficit to pull within one point with 4:50 to play before ultimately falling to North Carolina A&T, 82-74, on Friday.
Freshman Amari Robinson netted a season-best 27 points for the Tigers (4-8, 0-1 ACC), while Kendall Spray scored a season-high 21 in the loss.
Clemson trailed 50-22 14 minutes into the game as NC A&T (7-4) hit nine 3-pointers in the first half.
Robinson’s 27 points came on an efficient 9-for-15 shooting, including a pair of 3-pointers. Her layup with 4:50 left brought the margin to 71-70, but her free throw missed the mark and the Aggies answered with a 3 from Deja Winters, who also scored 27.
Clemson returns to action Dec. 29 at Notre Dame as the Tigers head to ACC play for the rest of the season.
Buffalo tops Charlotte in Bahamas to begin bowl season
NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Jaret Patterson ran for 173 yards and two touchdowns, Kyle Vantrease passed for a touchdown and ran for another and Buffalo got the first bowl win in school history, beating Charlotte 31-9 on Friday in the Bahamas Bowl.
Patterson had 32 carries for the Bulls (8-5), who were winless in three previous bowl appearances. He finished the year with a slew of school single-season records, including 330 carries, 1,799 yards and 19 rushing touchdowns.
Antonio Nunn caught a 12-yard touchdown pass from Vantrease on the first Buffalo drive to open the scoring, and Vantrease capped a marathon 15-play, 74-yard, 8½-minute drive by plunging in from the 1 with 3:33 left in the half to push the Bulls’ lead to 14-0.
Patterson scored on a 6-yard run midway through the third quarter to make it 24-0, then sealed the win with a 10-yard TD rush late to cap a 16-play scoring drive.
Victor Tucker caught a 51-yard catch-and-run touchdown pass from Chris Reynolds late in the third quarter for Charlotte (7-6), which saw its five-game winning streak snapped. Charlotte was in a bowl game for the first time.
The bowl game was the first of 40 to be played this season.