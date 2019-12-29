King James reigns as AP Male Athlete of the Decade
He left Cleveland for Miami, finally became a champion, went back to his beloved northeast Ohio, delivered on another title promise, then left for the Los Angeles Lakers and the next challenge. He played in eight straight finals. No NBA player won more games or more MVP awards over the last 10 years than he did. He started a school. He married his high school sweetheart.
“That’s all?” LeBron James asked, feigning disbelief.
No, that’s not all. Those were just some highlights of the last 10 years. There were many more, as the man called “King” spent the last decade reigning over all others – with no signs of slowing down.
James is The Associated Press male athlete of the decade, adding his name to a list that includes Tiger Woods, Wayne Gretzky and Arnold Palmer. He was a runaway winner in a vote of AP member sports editors and AP beat writers, easily outpacing runner-up Tom Brady of the New England Patriots.
Usain Bolt of Jamaica was third for dominating the sprints at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics, soccer superstar Lionel Messi was fourth and Michael Phelps – the U.S. swimmer who retired as history's most decorated Olympian with 28 medals, 23 gold – was fifth.
Including playoffs, no one in the NBA scored more points than James in the last 10 years. He started the decade 124th on the league’s all-time scoring list. He’s now about to pass Kobe Bryant for No. 3. No. 2 Karl Malone and No. 1 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar are within reach.
Patriots miss out on bye, have tough road to repeat
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — If the New England Patriots want to defend their Super Bowl title, they'll have to follow a path they've yet to navigate successfully.
New England let the No. 2 seed in the AFC and a first-round bye slip away with a shocking 27-24 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.
The Patriots won their first eight games but went 4-4 in the second half of the season to fall behind the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC.
Now, instead of having an extra week off to rest and prepare, the defending champs will be playing on wild-card weekend for the first time since the 2009 season, when they were blown out at home by Baltimore. The Patriots have never won a Super Bowl when having to play a wild-card game.
With New England needing a win or a Kansas City loss or tie to lock up the bye, almost everything that could go wrong did.
Brady threw his first career pick-6 against Miami to spot the Dolphins an early double-digit lead. The top-ranked Patriots defense looked lost against 37-year-old quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick.
New England fought back from several deficits, but it wasn't enough this time.
Browns fire Kitchens after disappointing season
BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns have fired coach Freddie Kitchens after a disheartening season that didn't come close to meeting expectations.
Kitchens was let go Sunday night, just hours after the Browns were beaten by the lowly Cincinnati Bengals (2-14) to finish 6-10 and miss the playoffs for the 17th straight year.
Earlier, Kitchens held out hope he would be back for a second season, saying after the 33-23 loss in Cincinnati, "I’m going to show up tomorrow (Monday) and do my job.”
But owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam decided one season was enough and parted ways with Kitchens, who was a surprising hire a year ago because he had no previous head coaching experience. His successful eight-game stretch as the team's offensive coordinator to end 2018 had sent his stock soaring.
Kitchens was plagued by numerous mistakes in his rookie season, with game management and an inability to get Cleveland's offense rolling among his most notable flaws.
Kitchens is the fifth coach fired since 2012 by the Haslams, who have shown little patience in a failed attempt to resurrect one of the league's proudest franchises.
Cleveland hasn't had a winning record since 2007 and has gone through seven coaches in that 12-year span.
The Browns were a trendy pick to make the postseason under Kitchens after acquiring star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in a blockbuster trade in March from the New York Giants. They paired him with quarterback Baker Mayfield, who broke the league rookie record for touchdown passes in 2018.
But the Mayfield-to-Beckham connection never got consistent with Kitchens also handling play-calling duties and the Browns were one of the league's most penalized teams for much of the year. Injuries were also a problem, but there were numerous self-inflicted issues – none bigger than star defensive end Myles Garrett being suspended indefinitely for ripping off Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph's helmet and hitting him in the head with it during the closing seconds of a Nov. 14 home game.