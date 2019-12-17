LSU's Orgeron named AP coach of year
Ed Orgeron of LSU is The Associated Press Coach of the Year after leading the top-ranked Tigers to a Southeastern Conference championship and their first College Football Playoff appearance.
Orgeron received 33 of 56 first-place votes from Top 25 poll voters and a total of 130 points for the award, presented by Regions Bank and announced Tuesday.
Baylor's Matt Rhule, who led the Bears to an 11-2 record and an appearance in the Big 12 championship game, finished second with 14 first-place votes (86 points). Ohio State's Ryan Day was third with five-first-place votes (45 points) and Minnesota's P.J. Fleck was fourth with three first-place votes (40 points).
Orgeron is the third different LSU coach to win the award since it was established in 1998, joining Nick Saban in 2003 and Les Miles in 2011. Saban and Miles both led their teams to the BCS championship game, with Saban winning and Miles losing.
Orgeron and the Tigers will face No. 4 Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff semifinals on Dec. 28 at the Peach Bowl in Atlanta.
Charlotte lands MLS expansion team
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — David Tepper's vision of bringing a Major League Soccer team to Charlotte has been realized.
Charlotte was awarded an MLS expansion team on Tuesday by MLS commissioner Don Garber at a news conference in downtown Charlotte. The team will begin play in 2021 and can sign players immediately.
Tepper owns the NFL's Carolina Panthers, and the team will play its games at Bank of America Stadium, where the Panthers play.
The city also has the NBA's Charlotte Hornets, but doesn't have an NHL or MLB team. Tepper hopes that Major League Soccer will fill that void in the summer for sports fans in Charlotte.
Deegan jumps to Ford to fast-track her racing career
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Hailie Deegan, a rising 18-year-old star in motorsports, was named a development driver with Ford Performance on Tuesday in a deal that could fast-track her progression into a NASCAR national series.
Deegan spent the last two years as part of Toyota's crowded development field before the switch. The partnership with Ford will give her numerous opportunities to race this season, including the full ARCA schedule as well as select sports car events in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge.
Deegan in ARCA will race for DGR-Crosley, which last week became a Ford Performance team. She will drive a Mustang GT4 with Multimatic Motorsports in IMSA.
Deegan made NASCAR history in 2018 when she became the first female driver to win a race in what was then called the K&N Pro Series West. The California native has three wins in that series, now known as ARCA Menards Series West, in two full seasons and she finished third in this year's standings.
Deegan this year also made six ARCA starts, with a best finish of fifth at Lucas Oil Raceway.
Stern remains in serious condition after brain surgery
NEW YORK — Former NBA Commissioner David Stern remains in serious condition following emergency brain surgery last week.
The league said Tuesday that Stern is surrounded by his loved ones and receiving great care. The NBA says both the league and Stern's family appreciate the outpouring of support.
The 77-year-old Stern suffered a brain hemorrhage Thursday while having lunch in New York.
Stern spent 30 years as NBA commissioner and has remained affiliated with the league, holding the title of commissioner emeritus.