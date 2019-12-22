Falcons top woeful Jags
ATLANTA (AP) — Devonta Freeman scored two touchdowns for the Atlanta Falcons before Jacksonville took a snap, and that was enough to beat the woeful Jaguars 24-12 Sunday in a match-up between teams long since eliminated from the NFL playoff race.
Matt Ryan threw for 384 yards and Julio Jones had his biggest game of the year, hauling in 10 catches for 166 yards and becoming the fastest player in NFL history to reach 12,000 career yards.
Before thousands of empty seats at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the Falcons (6-9) won their third straight game while holding the Jaguars (5-10) to 288 yards in Atlanta's final home game of a disappointing season.
The Falcons piled up 518 yards.
Jacksonville came out flat in its first game since the firing of top executive Tom Coughlin, who was let go on Wednesday after several questionable roster moves and a scathing critique from the players' union over his draconian disciplinary methods.
The Jaguars have lost six of their last seven games and 20 of 27 since a 3-1 start to the 2018 season, which came on the heels of a surprising run to the AFC championship game.
Panthers lose 7th straight
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Nyheim Hines pulled off a rare feat Sunday for the Indianapolis Colts.
He scored on two punt returns, set up another touchdown with a 40-yard return four plays into the game and provided the jolt of energy the Colts needed to pull away from Carolina 38-6.
The Colts (7-8) snapped a four-game losing streak in their home finale and can avoid their second losing season in three years with a win next week.
Carolina (5-10), meanwhile, lost its seventh straight on a day it hoped new starting quarterback Will Grier could help the franchise change directions.
All the Panthers could muster were two field goals – from 27 and 50 yards. Christian McCaffrey had 15 receptions for 119 yards and carried 13 times for 54 yards.
Carolina defensive tackle Vernon Butler was ejected early in the third quarter after throwing a punch at tight end Jack Doyle. After the announcement was made, following a booth review, Butler made an obscene gesture at the crowd's boos.
Scott wins Australian PGA
GOLD COAST, Australia — Adam Scott sealed his first tournament win in almost four years Sunday when he shot 3-under 69 to win the Australian PGA Championships by two shots.
Scott's win gave him the 30th title of his professional career and his second Australian PGA crown after his win at Royal Pines in 2013. He was edged into second place by compatriot Greg Chalmers in a thrilling seven-hole playoff on the same course in 2014.
Scott's last tournament win came 3 years, 9 months, 16 days ago at the WCG Cadillac Classic in Miami where he beat Bubba Watson by a shot.
His win in front of a home crowd – he has a house close by – completed a solid year and lifted him from 18th to 13th on world rankings.
Scott finished with a 72-hole total of 275, 13 under par and two shots ahead of New Zealand's Michael Hendry who matched Scott's final round 69. Former U.S. amateur champion Nick Flanagan shot 70 Sunday to finish among a five-way tie for third place.