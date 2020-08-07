Sports on TV
Australian Rules Football
- 1:30 a.m. (Sunday) — AFL: Carlton at West Coast, ESPN2
- 4 a.m. (Sunday) — AFL: North Melbourne at Melbourne, FS1
Auto Racing
- 5:55 a.m. — Formula One: Practice 3, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, United Kingdom, ESPN2
- 8 a.m. — Formula E: Qualifying, Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit, Berlin, FS2
- 8:55 a.m. — Formula One: Qualifying, Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, United Kingdom, ESPN2
- 12 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Henry 180, Road America, Elkhart Wis., NBCSN
- 1 p.m. — Formula E: The Berlin ePrix II, Round 8, Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit, Berlin, FOX
- 3 p.m. — AMA: MotoAmerica Superbikes, Pittsburgh International Race Complex, Wampum, Pa., FS1
- 4 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The FireKeepers Casino 400, Michigan International Speedway, Brooklyn, Mich., NBCSN
Boxing
- 8 p.m. — PBC Fight Night: Jamal James vs. Thomas Dulorme (Welterweights), Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, FOX
- 10 p.m. — PBC Fight Night: Lucas SantaMaria vs. Mykal Fox (Welterweights), Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, FS1
Golf
- 11 a.m. — EPGA Tour Golf: The English Championship, Third Round, Hanbury Manor Golf Course, Hertfordshire, England, GOLF
- 1 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The PGA Championship, Third Round, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco, ESPN
- 1 p.m. — U.S. Women's Amateur: Semifinal Matches, Woodmont Country Club, Rockville, Md., GOLF
- 4 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The PGA Championship, Third Round, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco, CBS
- 4 p.m. — LPGA Tour Golf: The Marathon Classic, Third Round, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, Ohio, GOLF
- 6 p.m. — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Portland Open, Third Round, Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club, North Plains, Ore., GOLF
Horse Racing
- 11:30 a.m. — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS1
- 3 p.m. — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2
- 5 p.m. — Travers Stakes: The Midsummer Derby, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FOX
- 6 p.m. — The Hambletonian Stakes: Meadowlands Racetrack, East Rutherford, N.J., CBSSN
- 6:30 p.m. — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2
KBO Baseball
- 4:55 a.m. — KT at Hanwha, ESPN
- 3:55 a.m. (Sunday) — Lotte at Doosan, ESPN
Mixed Martial Arts
- 4 a.m. (Sunday) — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, UFC Apex, Las Vegas (taped), ESPN2
MLB Baseball
- 2 p.m. — Cleveland at Chicago White Sox OR NY Yankees at Tampa Bay, MLBN
- 4 p.m. — Detroit at Pittsburgh, FS1
- 6 p.m. — Atlanta at Philadelphia OR Baltimore at Washington, MLBN
- 9 p.m. — San Francisco at LA Dodgers OR Colorado at Seattle, MLBN
NBA Basketball
- 1 p.m. — Seeding Games: LA Clippers vs. Portland, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., TNT
- 3:30 p.m. — Seeding Games: Utah vs. Denver, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., TNT
- 6 p.m. — Seeding Games: LA Lakers vs. Indiana, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., TNT
- 8:45 p.m. — Seeding Games: Milwaukee vs. Dallas, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN
Rodeo
- 8 p.m. — PBR: The Dakota Community Bank & Trust Invitational, Bismarck, N.D., CBSSN
Rugby
- 3 a.m. — Super Rugby: Hamilton at Wellington, ESPN2
- 5:30 a.m. — NRL: Canberra at Penrith, FS1
- 11:30 p.m. — Super Rugby: Dunedin at Christchurch, ESPN2
- 12 a.m. (Sunday) — NRL: North Queensland at Gold Coast, FS2
- 2 a.m. (Sunday) — NRL: Parramatta at Cronulla, FS2
Soccer (men's)
- 2:40 p.m. — UEFA Champions League: Napoli at Barcelona, Round of 16, Leg 2, CBSSN
- 8 p.m. — Liga MX: Santos Laguna at Monterrey, FS1
Tennis
- 11 a.m. — Palermo-WTA Semifinals, TENNIS
WNBA Basketball
- 12 p.m. — Atlanta vs. Dallas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., ESPN2
- 3 p.m. — Phoenix vs. Seattle, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., ABC
Georgia adds Arkansas, Mississippi State to SEC schedule
Defending SEC East champion Georgia gained a road game at Arkansas and will welcome Mississippi State and colorful first-year coach Mike Leach to Athens. The Bulldogs already have Alabama (road) and Auburn to deal with in addition to their regular divisional battle with Florida.
Earlier Friday, the SEC announced its initial COVID-19 protocols for fall sports including football. Testing for football will typically come six days and three days before competition.
Coaches, staff and other personnel will be required to wear face coverings on the sidelines at sporting events this fall. The initial guidelines include testing requirements, procedures for infections and contact tracing and protocols for quarantine and isolation.