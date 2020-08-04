Sports on TV
Australian Rules Football
- 3:30 a.m. — AFL: North Melbourne at Geelong, FS2
- 3:30 a.m. (Thursday) — AFL: Sydney at Collingwood, FS1
Golf
- 4 p.m. — U.S. Women's Amateur: Round of 64, Woodmont Country Club, Rockville, Md., GOLF
Horse Racing
- 1 p.m. — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2
KBO Baseball
- 5:25 a.m. — NC at Hanwha, ESPN
- 5:25 a.m. (Thursday) — LG at Kia, ESPN
MLB Baseball
- 6 p.m. — NY Mets at Washington OR Boston at Tampa Bay (6:30 p.m.), MLBN
- 9 p.m. — Houston at Arizona OR LA Angels at Seattle (9:30 p.m.), MLBN
NBA Basketball
- 4 p.m. — Seeding Games: Philadelphia vs. Washington, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., NBATV
- 6:45 p.m. — Seeding Games: Oklahoma City vs. LA Lakers, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN
- 9:05 p.m. — Seeding Games: Brooklyn vs. Boston, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN
NHL Hockey
- 12 p.m. — Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: NY Islanders vs. Florida, Game 3, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, NBCSN
- 2:30 p.m. — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Nashville vs. Arizona, Game 3, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NBCSN
- 2:30 p.m. — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Nashville vs. Arizona, Game 3, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NHLN
- 4 p.m. — Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Tampa Bay vs. Boston, Game 3, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, NBCSN
- 6:30 p.m. — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Colorado vs. Dallas, Game 3, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NBCSN
- 6:30 p.m. — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Colorado vs. Dallas, Game 3, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NHLN
- 8 p.m. — Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Pittsburgh vs. Montreal, Game 3, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, NBCSN
- 10:30 p.m. — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Edmonton vs. Chicago, Game 3, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NBCSN
Soccer (men's)
- 8 p.m. — MLS is Back Tournament: Philadelphia vs. Portland, Semifinal, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., FS1
Tennis
- 10 a.m. — Palermo-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS
WNBA Basketball
- 7 p.m. — Minnesota vs. New York, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., CBSSN
- 8 p.m. — Las Vegas vs. Washington, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., NBATV
Nadal to miss U.S. Open amid pandemic
Defending champion Rafael Nadal will skip the U.S. Open because of the coronavirus pandemic, putting on hold his bid to equal Roger Federer’s men’s record for Grand Slam titles.
Nadal explained his decision in a series of tweets sent in Spanish and English on Tuesday.
“The situation is very complicated worldwide, the COVID-19 cases are increasing, it looks like we still don’t have control of it,” Nadal wrote.
The 34-year-old from Spain called sitting out the tournament scheduled to begin Aug. 31 in New York “a decision I never wanted to take,” but added that he would “rather not travel.”
NFL opt-out deadline set, salary cap relief OK'd
NFL players who decide to opt out of the coming season must do so by Thursday afternoon, a person familiar with the agreement between the league and the players told The Associated Press.
There also are opt-out provisions for players who experience emergency or extenuating circumstances during the season due to the coronavirus, the person said, speaking to the AP on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the changes to the collective bargaining agreement have not been made public.
Those provisions would cover a player with a severe family situation related to COVID-19 or if he is diagnosed with a high-risk condition after Thursday's deadline.
Any player who opts out and is in the high-risk category will receive a $350,000 stipend for 2020, with his contract paused. Players in the voluntary opt-out category will get $150,000 in the form of an advance on a contract.
Another person with direct knowledge of the agreement between the league and the players' union said that relief in the 2020 salary cap is being provided to the 32 teams. If a player opts out, his contract is paused for a season. Any signing bonus that was being applied to the salary cap in 2020 now will be delayed a year.