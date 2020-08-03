Sports on TV
Australian Rules Football
- 5 a.m. — AFL: Brisbane at Richmond, FS1
- 3:30 a.m. (Wednesday) — AFL: North Melbourne at Geelong, FS2
KBO Baseball
- 5:25 a.m. — LG at Kia, ESPN
- 5:25 a.m. (Wednesday) — NC at Hanwha, ESPN
Lacrosse
- 10:30 p.m. — PLL: Archers vs. Atlas, Elimination Playoff I, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah, NBCSN
MLB Baseball
- 2 p.m. — Pittsburgh at Minnesota, ESPN
- 6 p.m. — Philadelphia at NY Yankees, FS1
- 6 p.m. — Cleveland at Cincinnati, MLBN
- 7 p.m. — NY Mets at Washington, ESPN
- 10 p.m. — LA Angels at Seattle, ESPN
NBA Basketball
- 1:30 p.m. — Seeding Games: Brooklyn vs. Milwaukee, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., NBATV
- 4 p.m. — Seeding Games: Phoenix vs. LA Clippers, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., NBATV
- 6:30 p.m. — Seeding Games: Boston vs. Miami, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., TNT
- 9 p.m. — Seeding Games: Houston vs. Portland, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., TNT
NHL Hockey
- 12 p.m. — Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Florida vs. NY Islanders, Game 2, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, NBCSN
- 2:30 p.m. — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Arizona vs. Nashville, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NBCSN
- 2:30 p.m. — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Arizona vs. Nashville, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NHLN
- 4 p.m. — Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Columbus vs. Toronto, Game 2, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, NBCSN
- 6:30 p.m. — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Calgary vs. Winnipeg, Game 3, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NBCSN
- 6:30 p.m. — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Calgary vs. Winnipeg, Game 3, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NHLN
- 8 p.m. — Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Carolina vs. NY Rangers, Game 3, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, NBCSN
- 10:45 p.m. — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Minnesota vs. Vancouver, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, USA
Tennis
- 10 a.m. — Palermo-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS
WNBA Basketball
- 7 p.m. — Phoenix vs. Atlanta, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., ESPN2
- 9 p.m. — Connecticut vs. Seattle, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., ESPN2
Panthers LB Christian Miller opts out of NFL season
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Panthers linebacker Christian Miller has informed the team he has opted out of the 2020 season because of coronavirus concerns.
Miller, a fourth-round pick in 2019 out of Alabama, played in seven games last year. He had two sacks in the victory over the Cardinals in Week 3, but injured his ankle two weeks later and played just 25 snaps the rest of the season.
Miller is the son of former Giants linebacker Corey Miller.
Miller called it an emotional decision to opt out, saying “I ultimately feel it is the right and safest decision for me and my family. I am proud to be a Panther, and I am genuinely excited about the direction we are going under coach (Matt) Rhule and his staff. I wish the entire organization nothing but the best for 2020, and I can’t wait to rejoin them again in 2021.”
Miller is the second Carolina player to opt out of the season, joining undrafted rookie linebacker Jordan Mack.
Wilson removed from Titans' COVID list
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Titans have signed their top draft pick Isaiah Wilson and moved the rookie from the Reserve/COVID-19 list to the active roster.
The Titans also announced Monday they agreed to terms with veteran guard Zac Kerin, whom they had waived last week.
Wilson started his past two seasons at right tackle for Georgia, and Tennessee made him the No. 29 pick overall. He is expected to compete with veteran Dennis Kelly for the starting right tackle spot left open by Jack Conklin signing with Cleveland as a free agent.
The 6-foot-5 Kerin has played 18 games in the NFL with two starts and has been with Minnesota, Detroit, the Giants, Atlanta, Washington and now the Titans. He also was with the XFL New York Guardians earlier this year. He started three years at Toledo.