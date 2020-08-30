Sports on TV
Australian Rules Football
3:30 a.m. (Tuesday) — AFL: Adelaide at Hawthorn, FS1
Cycling
7:30 a.m. — The Tour de France: Stage 3, Nice to Sisteron, 123 miles, NBCSN
Baseball
4 p.m. — Seattle at LA Angels, MLBN
6:30 p.m. — St. Louis at Cincinnati, ESPN
9:30 p.m. — San Diego at Colorado, ESPN
NBA Basketball
6:30 p.m. — Eastern Conference Semifinals: Miami vs. Milwaukee, Game 1, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., TNT
9 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Houston vs. Oklahoma City, Game 6, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., TNT
Hockey
7 p.m. — Eastern Conference Second Round: Boston vs. Tampa Bay, Game 5, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, NBCSN
9:45 p.m. — Western Conference Second Round: Dallas vs. Colorado, Game 5, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NBCSN
Softball
4 p.m. — Athletes Unlimited: Team Pendley vs. Team Fagan, Rosemont, Ill., CBSSN
8 p.m. — Athletes Unlimited: Team Wagner vs. Team Warren, Rosemont, Ill., CBSSN
Tennis
12 p.m. — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: First Round, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN
6 p.m. — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: First Round, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN2
7 p.m. — ATP/WTA: The U.S. Open: First Round, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN2
WNBA Basketball
6 p.m. — Chicago vs. Indiana, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., CBSSN
10 p.m. — Los Angeles vs. Minnesota, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., CBSSN
Pitching-desperate Braves acquire LH Milone from Orioles
ATLANTA — Desperate for starting pitching as they pursue a third straight NL East title, the Atlanta Braves acquired left-hander Tommy Milone from the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday for two players to be named.
The division-leading Braves have struggled to put together a rotation behind Max Fried, who is 5-0 with a 1.35 ERA. Ian Anderson, who pitched one-hit ball over six innings in his major league debut last week, is the only other Atlanta starter to earn a win this season.
The 33-year-old Milone will be thrown right into the mix, starting Sunday night's game at Philadelphia. The Braves chartered a flight from Buffalo, where the Orioles were playing a weekend series against the Toronto Blue Jays, to ensure their newest starter wasn't subjected to possible exposure to the coronavirus.
“We've not had any players join us after after taking a commercial flight, and we'd prefer not to do it," Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos said. “We're not going to take any chances. There's no script for this, but we're always going to err on the side of caution anytime we can.”
Milone gives the Braves another much-needed starting option in the shortened 60-game season, though Anthopoulos will continue to pursue additional pitching help right up to Monday's trade deadline.
He conceded that it may be tough to find another deal.
“There's not a lot of sellers out there. With the expanded playoffs, even the teams that are on the outside looking in are close,” he said. “We didn't want to wait around. If a deal made sense to us, we wanted to go ahead and do it.”
Sheldon Creed wins $100,000 bonus with victory at Gateway
MADISON, Ill. — Sheldon Creed beat Sam Mayer on a restart with 13 laps to go Sunday at World Wide Technology Raceway to win his third Truck Series race of the season and a $100,000 bonus.
Creed's victory pushed his bonus earnings to $150,000 this year in the Triple Truck Challenge. He won two of three races in the challenge.
Brett Moffitt finished second and was followed by Austin Hill, Sam Mayer and Stewart Friesen.
“We’ve had speed at all these tracks. You just have to have a little luck,” Creed said. “After getting our first win, we’ve gotten confidence."
At the track outside of St. Louis, Creed battled with Todd Gilliland, who led a race-high 76 of the 160 laps. But the two came together battling for the lead on Lap 121 and the contact forced Gilliland into the outside wall.
Mayer took over the top spot as Creed slipped to second. Creed then passed Mayer on the late restart.
Moffitt tried to get around teammate Creed in the final restart but couldn’t get his truck in position for the pass.
“Fortunately we were able to get some track position on that last restart and were able to push our teammate to the lead," Moffitt said.
The truck series next races Sunday at Darlington Raceway. There are two races left in the regular season.