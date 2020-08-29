Sports on TV
Auto Racing
- Noon — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The CarShield 200, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill., FS1
- 3:30 p.m. — IndyCar: The Bommarito Automotive Group 500, Race 2, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill., NBCSN
Cycling
- 7:30 a.m. — The Tour de France: Stage 2, Nice Haut Pays to Nice, 118 miles, NBCSN
- 1 p.m. — The Tour de France: Stage 2, Nice Haut Pays to Nice, 118 miles (taped), NBC
Golf
- 7:30 a.m. — EPGA Tour Golf: The ISPS Handa UK Championship, Final Round, The Belfry, Warwickshire, England, GOLF
- 1 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The BMW Championship, Final Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill., GOLF
- 3 p.m. — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Final Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Evansville, Ind., GOLF
- 3 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The BMW Championship, Final Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill., NBC
- 5 p.m. — LPGA Tour Golf: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Final Round, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark., GOLF
High School Football
- Noon — Pickerington North (Ohio) at Pickerington Central (Ohio), ESPN2
MLB
- 1 p.m. — NY Mets at NY Yankees, TBS
- 4 p.m. — NY Yankees at NY Mets, ESPN2
- 4 p.m. — Seattle at LA Angels, MLBN
- 7 p.m. — Atlanta at Philadelphia, ESPN/ESPN2
NBA
- 1 p.m. — Eastern Conference Semifinals: Boston vs. Toronto, Game 1, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN
- 3:30 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: LA Clippers vs. Dallas, Game 6, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN
- 8:30 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Denver vs. Utah, Game 6, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., TNT
NHL
- 6 p.m. — Western Conference Second Round: Colorado vs. Dallas, Game 4, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NBCSN
- 8 p.m. — Eastern Conference Second Round: Philadelphia vs. NY Islanders, Game 4, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, NBC
- 10:30 p.m. — Western Conference Second Round: Vegas vs. Vancouver, Game 4, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NBCSN
Soccer (men's)
- 10 p.m. — MLS: LA FC at Seattle, FS1
Djokovic wins 35th Masters; injured Osaka withdraws from final
NEW YORK — Novak Djokovic tied Rafael Nadal’s record by winning his 35th title at a Masters 1000 tournament, overcoming a sluggish start to beat Milos Raonic 1-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the Western & Southern Open final Saturday and remain unbeaten this season.
Getting tuned up ahead of the U.S. Open, which starts Monday, the No. 1-ranked Djokovic improved to 23-0 in 2020 and 11-0 head-to-head against Raonic, the 2016 Wimbledon runner-up.
Earlier Saturday, Victoria Azarenka won her first tour title since 2016 when Naomi Osaka pulled out of the women’s final because of a left hamstring injury.
Djokovic was listless in the first set, looking exactly the way one might have expected given that he labored through a three-hour semifinal a day earlier, repeatedly grabbing his stomach and twice having his neck massaged by a trainer.
Eventually, the 33-year-old from Serbia was raising his arms to mark his 80th career title and 61st on hard courts. Jimmy Connors holds the men's record of 109 titles; the only others with more than Djokovic are Roger Federer, Ivan Lendl and Nadal.
Crashes mar Tour de France opener in stormy Nice
NICE, France — Known for its sunny weather, the seaside city of Nice looked more like a treacherous ice rink on Saturday as heavy rain and storms played havoc with Tour de France riders on the opening day of cycling's marquee race, causing inevitable crashes.
The pouring rain in the Riviera resort following a long spell of hot and dry weather particularly affected defending champion Egan Bernal’s Ineos team. Two of the Colombian climber’s key teammates – Pavel Sivakov and Andrey Amador – were involved in pileups while several overall contenders including Frenchman Thibaut Pinot and Colombian climber Nairo Quintana also went down.
Amador and Sivakov, who were included on the Ineos roster with the mission to support Bernal in the big mountain stages scheduled later in the race, even fell off twice. Sivakov struggled to reach the finish line, with blood pouring from both arms, and lagged 13 minutes behind stage winner Alexander Kristoff, who also claimed the yellow jersey.