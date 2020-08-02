Sports on TV
Australian Rules Football
- 5 a.m. (Tuesday) — AFL: Brisbane at Richmond, FS1
KBO Baseball
- 5:25 a.m. (Tuesday) — LG at Kia, ESPN
MLB Baseball
- 6:30 p.m. — Cleveland at Cincinnati OR St. Louis at Detroit, MLBN
- 7 p.m. — NY Mets at Atlanta, FS1
- 9 p.m. — LA Dodgers at San Diego OR Oakland at Seattle, MLBN
NBA Basketball
- 1:30 p.m. — Seeding Games: Toronto vs. Miami, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., NBATV
- 4 p.m. — Seeding Games: Denver vs. Oklahoma City, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., NBATV
- 6:45 p.m. — Seeding Games: Memphis vs. New Orleans, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN
- 9:05 p.m. — Seeding Games: LA Lakers vs. Utah, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN
NHL Hockey
- 12 p.m. — Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: NY Rangers vs. Carolina, Game 2, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, NBCSN
- 2:30 p.m. — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Winnipeg vs. Calgary, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NBCSN
- 2:30 p.m. — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Winnipeg vs. Calgary, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NHLN
- 4 p.m. — Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Washington vs. Tampa Bay, Game 2, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, NBCSN
- 6:30 p.m. — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Dallas vs. Vegas, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NBCSN
- 6:30 p.m. — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Dallas vs. Vegas, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Albertam NHLN
- 8 p.m. — Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Montreal vs. Pittsburgh, Game 2, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, NBCSN
- 10:30 p.m. — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Chicago vs. Edmonton, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NBCSN
Tennis
- 10 a.m. — Palermo-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS
Pac-12 football players urge opt-out amid COVID-19 concerns
A group of Pac-12 football players on Sunday threatened to opt out of the coming season unless its concerns about competing during the COVID-19 pandemic and other racial and economic issues in college sports are addressed.
The players posted a statement and list of demands on The Players' Tribune website and social media with the hashtag #WeAreUnited and sent out a news release to reporters. The release listed the names of 13 Pac-12 players from 10 schools, including Oregon star safety Jevon Holland, and provided a statement from each one.
Arizona State offensive lineman Cody Shear told The Associated Press the players began connecting about a month ago and have been communicating through the text messaging app GroupMe. He said the number of players in the group has grown to more than 400, though it's impossible to gauge everyone's level of commitment.
“We can't control that,” said Shear, a junior from Eugene, Oregon, who transferred from the Ducks to ASU this year. "To have that many players, we have a pretty good idea there's a lot of kids and college athletes in this conference that agree with some if not all that we're asking as far as the player demands. I can't give you a number, but there's an abundance of players that are messaging in that GroupMe consistently. It feels like the phone's blowing up every second.”
The public demands from the Pac-12 players follow a surge in athlete empowerment across college football. Players have called out coaches at Iowa, Oklahoma State and Florida State.
Players have led demonstrations, marches and rallies on campuses all over the country to protest racial injustice and police brutality in the aftermath of the killing of George Floyd.
Now, as college sports leaders work to salvage a football season being threatened by the pandemic, more players are demanding to be heard.
“We believe a football season under these conditions would be reckless and put us at needless risk,” the players said in their news release. “We will not play until there is real change that is acceptable to us."
Sam Horsfield wins Hero Open for his 1st European Tour title
BIRMINGHAM, England — Sam Horsfield shot a final round 4-under 68 to win the Hero Open by one stroke Sunday in the European Tour’s latest stop in England.
The 23-year-old Englishman clinched his first European Tour title with an 18-under 270 total, holding off second-place Thomas Detry, whose 6-under 66 had briefly given him a share of the lead.
Detry, a 27-year-old Belgian, had nine birdies and three bogeys in his final round at the Forest of Arden Marriott Hotel and Country Club.
Overnight leader Horsfield birdied the 17th hole to go ahead of Detry, who was already in the clubhouse, and secured victory with par at the 18th. His victory was powered by a 9-under 63 on Friday.
“It’s crazy. I can’t (describe my emotions),” Horsfield told Sky Sports. “On 17 we wanted to leave a good number and I hit a great shot there.”
Detry had recorded his final birdie on the 17th to move into the lead for the first time, only to bogey the last after seeing his par putt from 3 feet catch the edge of the cup and stay out.
Horsfield did not hesitate to take on the approach to the par-five 17th, a towering fairway wood from 238 yards over the water setting up a two-putt birdie from just over the green.
A cautious tee shot on the last left Horsfield around 50 feet from the hole, but he safely two-putted for par to complete the victory.