Sports on TV
Auto Racing
- 3:30 p.m. — IndyCar: The Bommarito Automotive Group 500, Race 1, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill., NBCSN
- 7:30 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Coke Zero Sugar 400, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla., NBC
Boxing
- 6 p.m. — PBC Fight Night: Undercard Bouts, Los Angeles, FS1
- 8 p.m. — PBC Fight Night: Erislandy Lara vs. Greg Vendetti (Junior Middleweights), Los Angeles, FOX
College Football
- 9 p.m. — Austin Peay vs. Central Arkansas, Cramton Bowl, Montgomery, Ala., ESPN
Cycling
- 8 a.m. — The Tour de France: Stage 1, Nice Moyen Pays to Nice, 106 miles, NBCSN
Golf
- 7:30 a.m. — EPGA Tour Golf: The ISPS Handa UK Championship, Third Round, The Belfry, Warwickshire, England, GOLF
- Noon — PGA Tour Golf: The BMW Championship, Third Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill., GOLF
- 3 p.m. — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Third Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Evansville, Ind., GOLF
- 3 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The BMW Championship, Third Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill., NBC
- 5 p.m. — LPGA Tour Golf: The Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Second Round, Pinnacle Country Club, Rogers, Ark., GOLF
High School Football
- Noon — Trinity Christian (Fla.) at Knoxville Catholic (Tenn.), ESPN
- 3 p.m. — Bentonville West (Ark.) at Broken Arrow (Okla.), ESPN2
- 6 p.m. — St. Xavier (Ohio) at Brownsburg (Ind.), ESPN2
- 9 p.m. — Century Bismarck (N.D.) at Legacy Bismarck (N.D.), ESPN2
Mixed Martial Arts
- 6 p.m. — UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, UFC APEX, Las Vegas, ESPN
MLB
- 1 p.m. — Atlanta at Philadelphia, FOX
- 2 p.m. — Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, FS1
- 4 p.m. — Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, MLBN
- 6:30 p.m. — Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati OR Minnesota at Detroit, MLBN
- 9:30 p.m. — Seattle at LA Angels, MLBN
NBA
- 3:30 p.m. — Eastern Conference First Round: Orlando vs. Milwaukee, Game 5, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN
- 6:30 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, Game 5, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., TNT
- 9 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Portland vs. LA Lakers, Game 5, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., TNT
NHL
- Noon — Eastern Conference Second Round: Tampa Bay vs. Boston, Game 4, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, NBC
- 7 p.m. — Eastern Conference Second Round: Philadelphia vs. NY Islanders, Game 3, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, NBCSN
- 9:45 p.m. — Western Conference Second Round: Vegas vs. Vancouver, Game 3, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NBCSN
Soccer (men's)
- 8 p.m. — MLS: NY Red Bulls at New England, FS1
Tennis
- 11 a.m. — WTA: The Western and Southern Open, Singles Final, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN2
- 11 a.m. — ATP/WTA: The Western and Southern Open, Doubles Finals, Flushing, N.Y., TENNIS
- 1 p.m. — ATP: The Western and Southern Open, Singles Final, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN2
WNBA
- Noon — New York vs. Las Vegas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., CBSSN
- 2 p.m. — Seattle vs. Chicago, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., ABC
- 4 p.m. — Dallas vs. Indiana, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., CBS
NBA playoffs resume as sides detail new commitments
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — NBA players want change that makes their communities safer. They want people to vote – hopefully in their home arenas.
And they want to keep playing basketball.
Teams returned to the court Friday after the NBA and the National Basketball Players Association agreed on commitments that made players comfortable continuing.
An emotional Chris Paul, the union president, detailed the events of the previous two days, when players upset by the latest police shooting of a Black man left them considering leaving the Disney campus and going home.
All 13 teams remaining in the postseason scheduled practice Friday – the anniversary of the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, as Paul noted – though some declined to speak with reporters. Games are to resume Saturday with the Milwaukee Bucks taking on the Orlando Magic in the rescheduled Game 5 of their series.
The other two games Saturday will be Oklahoma City Thunder versus the Houston Rockets followed by the Portland Trail Blazers against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Play stopped Wednesday when the Bucks didn’t take the court for their playoff game against Orlando, showing their frustration with the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin and acts of racial injustice.