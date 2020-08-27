Sports on TV
Auto Racing
- 7:30 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Wawa 250, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla., NBCSN
Golf
- 7 a.m. — EPGA Tour Golf: The ISPS Handa UK Championship, Second Round, The Belfry, Warwickshire, England, GOLF
- 10 a.m. — EPGA Tour Golf: The ISPS Handa UK Championship, Second Round, The Belfry, Warwickshire, England, GOLF
- 1 p.m. — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, Second Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Evansville, Ind., GOLF
- 3 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The BMW Championship, Second Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill., GOLF
High School Football
- 7 p.m. — St. Paul's Episcopal (Ala.) at Spanish Fort (Ala.), ESPN
- 10 p.m. — Corner Canyon (Utah) at Bingham (Utah), ESPN
MLB
- 4 p.m. — NY Mets at NY Yankees, MLBN
- 7 p.m. — NY Mets at NY Yankees, MLBN
- 7:05 p.m. — Atlanta at Philadelphia, FSSO
- 8 p.m. — Cleveland at St. Louis, FS1
- 9:30 p.m. — Seattle at LA Angels OR San Francisco at Arizona, MLBN
NBA
- 4 p.m. — Eastern Conference First Round: Milwaukee vs. Orlando, Game 5, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., NBATV
- 6:30 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Houston vs. Oklahoma City, Game 5, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., TNT
- 9 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: LA Lakers vs. Portland, Game 5, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., TNT
NHL
- 7:30 p.m. — Eastern Conference Second Round: Tampa Bay vs. Boston, Game 4, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, USA
- 10 p.m. — Western Conference Second Round: Colorado vs. Dallas, Game 4, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NBCSN
Tennis
- 2 p.m. — WTA: The Western and Southern Open, Women's Semifinal, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN2
- 2 p.m. — ATP/WTA: The Western and Southern Open, Doubles Finals, Flushing, N.Y., TENNIS
- 4 p.m. — ATP: The Western and Southern Open, Men's Semifinal, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN2
WNBA
- 8 p.m. — Los Angeles vs. Connecticut, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., CBSSN
- 10 p.m. — Washington vs. Phoenix, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., CBSSN
No. 4 UGA loses WR Blaylock to knee injury
ATHENS, Ga. — Georgia wide receiver Dominick Blaylock will miss the 2020 season following his second serious knee injury in two years.
Blaylock, a part-time starter in 2019, was one of the team's top returning receivers and return specialists. Georgia announced on Thursday that Blaylock, a sophomore, hurt his left knee Wednesday in a noncontact drill.
Blaylock will need surgery and is expected to make a full recovery for the 2021 season.
He also suffered a serious knee injury in last season's Southeastern Conference championship game loss to LSU.
Blaylock had 18 catches for 310 yards and five touchdowns last season. He had a team-leading 14 punt returns for 128 yards.
More NBA playoff games halted over racial injustice
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — An unprecedented NBA walkout over racial injustice postponed a second day of the playoffs Thursday, although players pledged to finish the postseason even as they wrestled with their emotions about wanting to bring change in their communities.
For now, the basketball courts in the NBA's virus-free bubble at Disney World remained empty. And other athletes across the sports world also said they weren't ready to resume playing.
They are still angry and emotional after the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin. NBA players considered not playing again the rest of the postseason and going home to their communities, although they decided Thursday they wanted to continue, according to a person with knowledge of the details. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because no official announcement had been made.
The NBA decided to postpone three more games Thursday to join the three that weren't played a day earlier.
The tennis tours had already decided they would pause play Thursday at the Western & Southern Open in New York; a number of NFL teams canceled practices; and the NHL postponed two nights of playoff games.
A second night of WNBA games were postponed and other teams and sports pondered whether they would play on.
Seven Major League Baseball games also were postponed.