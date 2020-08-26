Sports on TV
Golf
- 7 a.m. — EPGA Tour Golf: The ISPS Handa UK Championship, First Round, The Belfry, Warwickshire, England, GOLF
- 10 a.m. — EPGA Tour Golf: The ISPS Handa UK Championship, First Round, The Belfry, Warwickshire, England, GOLF
- 1 p.m. — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Korn Ferry Tour Championship, First Round, Victoria National Golf Club, Evansville, Ind., GOLF
- 3 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The BMW Championship, First Round, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill., GOLF
MLB
- 3 p.m. — Pittsburgh at St. Louis OR Seattle at San Diego (4 p.m.), MLBN
- 6:30 p.m. — Philadelphia at Washington OR Oakland at Texas, FOX
NBA
- 4 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Denver vs. Utah, Game 6, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN
- 6:30 p.m. — Eastern Conference Semifinals: Boston vs. Toronto, Game 1, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN
- 9 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: LA Clippers vs. Dallas, Game 6, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN
NHL
- 7 p.m. — Eastern Conference Second Round: Philadelphia vs. NY Islanders, Game 3, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, NBCSN
- 9:45 p.m. — Western Conference Second Round: Vegas vs. Vancouver, Game 3, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NBCSN
Tennis
- 11 a.m. — ATP/WTA: The Western and Southern Open, Semifinals, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN2
- Noon — ATP/WTA: The Western and Southern Open, Doubles Semifinals, Flushing, N.Y., TENNIS
WNBA
- 7 p.m. — Chicago vs. Indiana, IMG Academy, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., ESPN2
- 8 p.m. — Dallas vs. New York, IMG Academy, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., CBSSN
- 10 p.m. — Las Vegas vs. Seattle, IMG Academy, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., CBSSN
NCAA probe of LSU's Wade includes offers to 11 players
BATON ROUGE, La. — NCAA enforcement officials say LSU basketball coach Will Wade is suspected of offering or providing “impermissible benefits” to 11 prospective recruits or people associated with them.
The allegation is detailed in documents made public Wednesday by LSU.
The documents include NCAA vice president of enforcement Jonathan Duncan’s request on July 15 that a probe into Wade's recruiting tactics be referred to the NCAA’s Independent Accountability Resolution Process.
That process, which is set up to handle complicated infractions cases, has been known to take six or more months to play out, making it likely that Wade will remain LSU’s coach through the 2020-21 season – unless the coach chooses to step down, or new and explosive evidence surfaces before or during the upcoming season.
In Wade’s case, NCAA enforcement officials allege that the LSU coach and his attorneys have engaged in uncooperative behavior that has “delayed resolution dramatically.”
NCAA officials also contend that even LSU athletics officials have struggled to get Wade to cooperate in a forthcoming and timely manner.
The Wade investigation grew out of a Yahoo report quoting FBI wiretaps in which the LSU coach discussed a recruiting offer in a phone call with Christian Dawkins, one of several men who was convicted in 2018 of funneling improper cash benefits to families of recruits in exchange for player commitments to certain colleges.
After initially refusing to meet with LSU administrators about that report, Wade was suspended for LSU’s final regular-season game of 2019, along with the SEC and NCAA tournaments that season.
Woods to host TV match at Missouri public course he designed
OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. — Tiger Woods is unveiling his first public golf course design with an exhibition that will be the closest golf gets to a Ryder Cup match this year.
The Payne's Valley Cup will be played Sept. 22, the Tuesday after the U.S. Open, at Payne's Valley Golf Course at Big Cedar Lodge in Ridgedale, Missouri.
Woods and Justin Thomas will be the U.S. team that takes on Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose of Europe. The 18-hole match will be televised live on Golf Channel with players wearing mics. It will feature elements of the Ryder Cup, with a mix of foursomes, fourballs and singles.
Mostly, though, it's a chance to show off the first public course of TGR Design. The other courses from his design group have been either private or resort courses. This one is a tribute to Payne Stewart, the three-time major champion who died in a plane crash in 1999, a month after the U.S. won the Ryder Cup at Brookline.
Stewart was a native of the Ozarks. The event will raise money for the Payne Stewart Family Foundation.