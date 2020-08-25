Sports on TV
Golf
- 3 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The BMW Championship Charity Event, Olympia Fields North Course, Olympia Fields, Ill., GOLF
- 6 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Charles Schwab Series, Final Round, Ozarks National Golf Course, Hollister, Mo., GOLF
Horse Racing
- 1 p.m. — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2
MLB Baseball
- 2 p.m. — Pittsburgh at Chicago White Sox, MLBN
- 7 p.m. — NY Yankees at Atlanta, ESPN
- 10 p.m. — LA Dodgers at San Fancisco, ESPN
NBA Basketball
- 4 p.m. — Eastern Conference First Round: Orlando vs. Milwaukee, Game 5, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., NBATV
- 6:30 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, Game 5, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., TNT
- 9 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Portland vs. LA Lakers, Game 5, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., TNT
Hockey
- 3 p.m. — Eastern Conference Second Round: NY Islanders vs. Philadelphia, Game 2, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, NBCSN
- 8 p.m. — Eastern Conference Second Round: Tampa Bay vs. Boston, Game 3, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, NBCSN
- 10:30 p.m. — Western Conference Second Round: Colorado vs. Dallas, Game 3, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NBCSN
Tennis
- 11 a.m. — ATP/WTA: The Western and Southern Open, Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN2
- 1 p.m. — ATP/WTA: The Western and Southern Open, Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y., TENNIS
- 7 p.m. — ATP/WTA: The Western and Southern Open, Quarterfinals, Flushing, N.Y., TENNIS
Mickelson goes low, extends lead in PGA Tour Champions debut
RIDGEDALE, Mo. — The hole Phil Mickelson considered the most important in the second round of his PGA Tour Champions career was not any of the eight he birdied but rather the only one on which he made bogey.
He was 5 under after the front nine Tuesday at Ozarks National when he hit driver at the par-4 10th. The ball wound up in such heavy rough that Mickelson couldn't find it, forcing him to take a penalty stroke. He still wound up making a long putt to salvage bogey, and that gave him some momentum for the rest of the round.
“I was able to get right back to even par on the back side with a birdie on the next hole, and then I made a couple more coming in," said Mickelson, whose 7-under 64 left him 17 under.
That was good for a four-shot lead over Tim Petrovic and Rod Pampling, who will be his playing partners for the final round.
“I've been putting really well,” Mickelson said. “Today I didn't drive it the way I've been driving it. I kind of a hung a few drives, so I'm going to the range and try to work on that now. But when I come out tomorrow I'll try to be a little bit more aggressive with the driver and see if I can make a few more birdies.”
Messi tells Barca he wants to leave, signaling end of era
BARCELONA, Spain — After dozens of titles, hundreds of goals and countless records, Lionel Messi's spectacular career at Barcelona could be coming to an abrupt end.
The divorce may turn ugly, too.
Messi told Barcelona on Tuesday that he wants to leave after nearly two decades at the club, having grown unhappy after a trophy-less season ended with a humiliating loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League.
Barcelona confirmed to The Associated Press that Messi sent the club a document expressing his desire to leave. But the club hinted that a legal battle could be coming and said it won't automatically grant the Argentina great his wishes. Barcelona said it told Messi in response that it wants him to stay and finish his career at the club.
The dispute centers around a clause in Messi's contract.
Barcelona said the document sent by Messi referenced a clause allowing him to leave for free at the end of the season. However, the club said the deadline for triggering that clause expired in June and that it would seek legal advice. Messi’s contract also includes a 700 million euro ($826 million) buyout clause.