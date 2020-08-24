Sports on TV
Golf
- 6 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Charles Schwab Series, Second Round, Ozarks National Golf Course, Hollister, Mo., GOLF
MLB
- 6:30 p.m. — Baltimore at Tampa Bay, FS1
- 7:10 p.m. — NY Yankees at Atlanta, FSSE
- 8 p.m. — Cincinnati at Milwaukee OR Kansas City at St. Louis, MLBN
- 9:30 p.m. — LA Dodgers at San Francisco, FS1
NBA
- 6:30 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Denver vs. Utah, Game 5, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., TNT
- 9 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: LA Clippers vs. Dallas, Game 5, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., TNT
NHL
- 7 p.m. — Eastern Conference Second Round: Tampa Bay vs. Boston, Game 2, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, NBCSN
- 9:45 p.m. — Western Conference Second Round: Vancouver vs. Vegas, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NBCSN
Tennis
- 11 a.m. — ATP/WTA: The Western and Southern Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN2/TENNIS
- 7 p.m. — ATP/WTA: The Western and Southern Open, Round of 16, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN
WNBA
- 7 p.m. — New York vs. Chicago, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., CBSSN
- 9 p.m. — Las Vegas vs. Dallas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., CBSSN
- 10 p.m. — Indiana vs. Seattle, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., ESPN2
Mickelson shoots 61 in PGA Tour Champions debut
RIDGEDALE, Mo. — Just about the only poor shot Phil Mickelson hit in his PGA Tour Champions debut was a wayward iron off the tee.
He still turned it into a birdie.
It was one of five straight on the back nine Monday for the five-time major champion, who decided to make his over-50 debut this week after missing the cut at The Northern Trust and getting eliminated from the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup playoffs.
Mickelson finished with 11 birdies and shot a 10-under 61 to take a one-shot lead over David McKenzie.
“It's a lot of fun. It's a fun environment. And it's fun to see a lot of the guys I grew up watching, and played with them for a number of years, and played a bunch of Ryder Cups and Presidents Cups with a lot of of guys out here,” Mickelson said. “I was a little nervous, too, because I wanted to come out and play well. I was playing really well.”
K.J. Choi, making his second start on the PGA Tour Champions, was joined in a group at 7 under by Rocco Mediate, Rod Pampling and Tim Petrovic. Ernie Els, Bernhard Langer and Vijay Singh were among those another shot back.
“We have a lot of golf left,” said Mickelson, who hit all but one green in regulation. “A lot of players went really low. The quality of golf out here is really impressive.”
Mickelson, who turned 50 in June, was optimistic that his game was rounding into shape for the U.S. Open, the only major championship he hasn't won. But that missed cut on the PGA Tour left him with the possibility of not playing the next two weeks heading into the Safeway Open, which would be his final tune-up for Winged Foot.
Bayern Munich in subdued return with Champions League trophy
MUNICH — Bayern Munich returned home to a subdued reception Monday after winning the Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain in Lisbon the night before.
The club had already warned fans to stay away from Munich airport to avoid the risk of coronavirus transmissions, and said the players and team staff would be whisked away so there would be little chance of fans getting a glimpse of them.
In the absence of ecstatic crowds, Bavarian state governor Markus Söder greeted coach Hansi Flick and his team on the tarmac after they got off their aircraft.
Bayern had already won a German league and cup double, so winning Europe’s premier competition ensured just its second treble after it previously achieved the feat under Jupp Heynckes in 2013.
It was Bayern’s sixth European Cup after titles in 1974, 1975, 1976, 2001 and 2013.