Sports on TV
Australian Rules Football
- 5 a.m. — AFL: North Melbourne at Collingwood, ESPN2
Golf
- 6 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Charles Schwab Series, First Round, Ozarks National Golf Course, Hollister, Mo., GOLF
Baseball
- 3 p.m. — Toronto at Tampa Bay, MLBN
- 6 p.m. — Miami at Washington OR Minnesota at Cleveland (7 p.m.), MLBN
- 7 p.m. — Chicago Cubs at Detroit, FS1
- 9 p.m. — LA Angels at Houston OR Kansas City at St. Louis (8 p.m.), MLBN
- 9:30 p.m. — Colorado at Arizona, ESPN
Basketball
- 1:30 p.m. — Eastern Conference First Round: Milwaukee vs. Orlando, Game 4, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., NBATV
- 4 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Houston vs. Oklahoma City, Game 4, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., TNT
- 6:30 p.m. — Eastern Conference First Round: Indiana vs. Miami, Game 4, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., TNT
- 9 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: LA Lakers vs. Portland, Game 4, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., TNT
Hockey
- 7 p.m. — Eastern Conference Second Round: NY Islanders vs. Philadelphia, Game 1, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, NBCSN
- 9:45 p.m. — Western Conference Second Round: Dallas vs. Colorado, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NBCSN
Tennis
- 11 a.m. — ATP/WTA Tennis "Western & Southern Open", Flushing, N.Y., TENNIS
- 7 p.m. — ATP: The Western and Southern Open, Second Round, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN2
Briscoe calls shot at Dover to win Xfinity Series race
DOVER, Del. — Chase Briscoe called his shot at Dover.
He rang up his wife, Marissa, early Sunday and delivered the message: “I’m going to win this race today.”
Briscoe delivered in a backup car, rallying from the back of the field at Dover International Speedway on Sunday to win his sixth Xfinity Series race of the season.
“Maybe I need to start doing it every week,” he said of his guarantee. “I don’t know what the reason is why I have a feeling. Hopefully I start feeling that feeling a lot more.”
Briscoe had bad feeling Saturday when he damaged his No. 98 Ford in the first of two Xfinity races at the Monster Mile. That forced him into a backup car Sunday and he had to drop to the rear of the field.
No worries. Briscoe said his backup car was substantially better than his primary Ford and he had confidence early that he could back up his promise of a victory. He won the second stage and held on down the stretch to win his eighth career Xfinity race.
“As soon as we took the green I knew that I was going to be really good,” he said.
Briscoe won five of his first 13 races this season but was winless in the last seven. The 25-year-old has stamped himself a serious contender to win the second-tier NASCAR championship.
Langasque wins Wales Open for 1st European Tour title
NEWPORT, Wales — French golfer Romain Langasque captured his first European Tour title after shooting a bogey-free, 6-under 65 to win the Wales Open on Sunday.
It tied the lowest round of the week at Celtic Manor and saw him finish on 8 under par overall and two strokes ahead of Sami Valimaki of Finland, who shot 69.
Sebastian Soderberg, who started the day tied for the lead with Connor Syme, went to the par-5 18th needing a birdie to take Langasque to a playoff.
His hopes ended when his approach found the water and he wound up with a triple-bogey 8 for a 74, dropping to a tied-for-fifth finish on 4 under.
Langasque, ranked No. 156, was five strokes off the lead when he began his round and made three birdies on both the front nine and back nine.
Syme shot 75 to finish tied for eighth on 3 under overall. Last week, the Scottish player started the final round of the Celtic Classic — also played at Celtic Manor — with a two-shot lead and finished third.
Unheralded English players Matthew Jordan and David Dixon, who is ranked No. 1,228, shot 66 and 68, respectively, and were tied for third place.