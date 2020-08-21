Sports on TV
Auto Racing
- 1 p.m. — IndyCar: The Indianapolis 500, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, NBC
- 1 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Drydene 200, Race 2, Dover International Speedway, Dover, Del., NBCSN
- 4 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series, The Drydene 311, Race 2, Dover International Speedway, Dover, Del., NBCSN
Golf
- 8 a.m. — LPGA Tour Golf: The AIG Women's Open, Final Round, Royal Troon Golf Club, Troon, United Kingdom, GOLF
- Noon — LPGA Tour Golf: The AIG Women's Open, Final Round, Royal Troon Golf Club, Troon, United Kingdom, NBC
- 12:30 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The Northern Trust, Final Round, TPC Boston, Norton, Mass., GOLF
- 2:30 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The Northern Trust, Final Round, TPC Boston, Norton, Mass., CBS
- 2:30 p.m. — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, Final Round, Scarlet Course, Arlington, Ohio, GOLF
Horse Racing
- 1 p.m. — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS1
MLB
- 1 p.m. — Toronto at Tampa Bay, TBS
- 4 p.m. — Houston at San Diego, ESPN
- 4 p.m. — Colorado at LA Dodgers OR Arizona at San Francisco, MLBN
- 7 p.m. — Philadelphia at Atlanta, ESPN
NBA
- 1 p.m. — Eastern Conference First Round: Boston vs. Philadelphia, Game 4, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ABC
- 3:30 p.m. — Eastern Conference First Round: LA Clippers vs. Dallas, Game 4, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ABC
- 6:30 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Toronto vs. Brooklyn, Game 4, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., TNT
- 9 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Denver vs. Utah, Game 4, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., TNT
NHL
- 8 p.m. — Eastern Conference Second Round: Tampa Bay vs. Boston, Game 1, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, NBC
- 10:30 p.m. — Western Conference Second Round: Vancouver vs. Vegas, Game 1, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NBCSN
Soccer (men's)
- 12:45 p.m. — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: FC Edmonton vs. Atlético Ottawa, 1st Stage, UPEI Alumni Field, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, FS2
- 2:30 p.m. — UEFA Champions League: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Bayern Munich, Final, Estádio da Luz, Lisbon, Portugal, CBSSN
- 7:45 p.m. — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: HFX Wanderers FC vs. Cavalry FC, 1st Stage, UPEI Alumni Field, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, FS2
- 10 p.m. — MLS: Seattle at Portland, FS1
Tennis
- 11 a.m. — ATP/WTA: The Western and Southern Open, First & Second Round, Flushing, N.Y., TENNIS
- 3 p.m. — ATP: The Western and Southern Open, First & Second Round, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN2
Smith wins at Dover for 2nd Truck victory in 3 races
DOVER, Del. — Zane Smith won the NASCAR Truck Series race at Dover International Speedway on Friday night.
Smith pulled away in the No. 21 Chevrolet on a late restart to win for the second time in three races. The 21-year-old Smith won at Michigan to earn one of the 10 spots in the playoff field.
“This is by far the most fun I’ve ever had racing in my career,” Smith said.
Smith held off Matt Crafton and Brett Moffitt to take the checkered flag in front of empty stands. The Monster Mile is set to host an Xfinity Series and Cup Series race on both Saturday and Sunday.
Todd Gilliland and Ben Rhodes rounded out the top five. Gilliland had his fourth top-five finish of the season and held the 10th and final playoff spot based on points.
Raptors' Nick Nurse voted NBA Coach of the Year
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Nick Nurse was voted NBA Coach of the Year on Saturday after leading the defending champion Toronto Raptors to another 50-win season, this time without Kawhi Leonard.
Nurse, who has the Raptors on the verge of the second round of the playoffs, was a runaway winner, receiving 90 first-place votes from a panel of 100 sportswriters and broadcasters. He finished with 470 points.
Milwaukee's Mike Budenholzer was second after leading the Bucks to the best record in the suspended season, earning 147 points. Oklahoma City's Billy Donovan (134) was third.