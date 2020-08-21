Sports on TV
Auto Racing
- 12:30 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Drydene 200, Race 1, Dover International Speedway, Dover, Del., NBCSN
- 4 p.m. — Lucas Oil Motocross: The Loretta Lynn's 2 National, Hurrican Mills, Tenn., NBC
- 4 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Drydene 311, Race 1, Dover International Speedway, Dover, Del., NBCSN
Boxing
- 8 p.m. — PBC Fight Night: Shawn Porter vs. Sebastian Formella (Welterweights), Microsoft Theatre, Los Angeles, FOX
- 10 p.m. — PBC Fight Night: Livan Navarro vs. Justin DeLoach (Welterweights), Microsoft Theatre, Los Angeles, FS1
Golf
- 9 a.m. — LPGA Tour Golf: The AIG Women's Open, Third Round, Royal Troon Golf Club, Troon, United Kingdom, GOLF
- Noon — LPGA Tour Golf: The AIG Women's Open, Third Round, Royal Troon Golf Club, Troon, United Kingdom, NBC
- 1 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The Northern Trust, Third Round, TPC Boston, Norton, Mass., GOLF
- 3 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The Northern Trust, Third Round, TPC Boston, Norton, Mass., CBS
- 3 p.m. — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Nationwide Children's Hospital Championship, Third Round, Scarlet Course, Arlington, Ohio, GOLF
Horse Racing
- 1 p.m. — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS1
- 4 p.m. — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2
Mixed Martial Arts
- 8:30 p.m. — UFC Fight Night: Pedro Munhoz vs. Frankie Edgar (Bantamweights), UFC APEX, Las Vegas, ESPN
MLB
- 4 p.m. — Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, FS1
- 4 p.m. — Miami at Washington OR LA Angels at Oakland, MLBN
- 7 p.m. — Minnesota at Kansas City, FS1
- 7:10 p.m. — Philadelphia at Atlanta, FSSO
- 9 p.m. — Houston at San Diego OR Arizona at San Francisco, MLBN
NBA
- 1 p.m. — Eastern Conference First Round: Milwaukee vs. Orlando, Game 3, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., TNT
- 3:30 p.m. — Eastern Conference First Round: Miami vs. Indiana, Game 3, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., TNT
- 6 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, Game 3, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN
- 8:30 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: LA Lakers vs. Portland, Game 3, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ABC
Soccer (men's)
- 6 p.m. — MLS: LA Galaxy at LA FC, FOX
Tennis
- 11 a.m. — ATP/WTA: The Western and Southern Open, First & Second Round, Flushing, N.Y., TENNIS
- 1 p.m. — ATP: The Western and Southern Open, First & Second Round, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN
- 5 p.m. — ATP: The Western and Southern Open, First & Second Round, Flushing, N.Y., ESPN2
WNBA
- 3 p.m. — Seattle vs. Las Vegas, IMG Academy, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., ABC
- 5 p.m. — Indiana vs. Chicago, IMG Academy, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., CBSSN
- 7 p.m. — New York vs. Connecticut, IMG Academy, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., CBSSN
Kentucky Derby reverses course, will run without fans
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Next month’s Kentucky Derby will run without fans at Churchill Downs. The historic track citied rises in COVID-19 cases in the Louisville area.
It will mark the second Triple Crown race this year without spectators, following the Belmont Stakes in June. The Derby and Kentucky Oaks for fillies were postponed from May 1-2 to Sept. 4-5 because of the coronavirus.
Churchill Downs said its decision comes with support from Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, who said the virus continues to spread in the state. He also cited a White House announcement that Louisville and surrounding Jefferson County are in a “red zone.”
Beshear added that the county had 2,300 new cases this week alone and applauded Churchill Downs for monitoring the virus and “making the right and responsible decision.”
Penske to give command to start engines for Indy 500
INDIANAPOLIS — Roger Penske will give the command to start the engines for the Indianapolis 500. Penske will take over a role held by the late Tony Hulman or the Hulman-George family for decades.
Penske in January became the fourth owner of Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The track on Friday confirmed to The Associated Press that it will be Penske giving the command.
Speedway officials also confirmed the Andretti family will be honored before Marco Andretti leads the field to green. Mario Andretti, the 1969 winner of the race, drives the IndyCar two-seater for the series before events and will be joined by son, Michael, for the ride.
Marco Andretti is the first Andretti on the pole for the Indy 500 since Mario Andretti in 1987.