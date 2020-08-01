Sports on TV
Australian Rules Football
- 4 a.m. — AFL: Collingwood at Fremantle, FS2
- 5 a.m. (Monday) — AFL: Western at Port Adelaide, FS1
Auto Racing
- 9:05 a.m. — Formula One: The British Grand Prix, Silverstone Circuit, Towcester, United Kingdom, ESPN
- 12 p.m. — IMSA: WeatherTech Sports Car Championship, Road America, Elkhart Lake, Wis., NBC
- 3 p.m. — MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 2, Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, Braselton, Ga., FS1
- 3 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The Foxwoods Resort Casino 301, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, Loudon, N.H., NBCSN
Golf
- 7 a.m. — EPGA Tour Golf: The Hero Indian Open, Final Round, DLF Golf and Country Club, Haryana, India, GOLF
- 1 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Final Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn., GOLF
- 3 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Final Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn., CBS
- 3 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Ally Challenge, Final Round, Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, Grand Blanc, Mich., GOLF
- 5 p.m. — LPGA Tour Golf: The LPGA Drive On Championship, Final Round, Inverness Club, Toledo, Ohio, GOLF
- 7 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The Barracuda Championship, Final, Old Greenwood GC, Truckee, Calif., GOLF
Horse Racing
- 1 p.m. — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2
- 4 p.m. — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS1
KBO Baseball
- 3:55 a.m. — Hanwha at LG, ESPN
Lacrosse
- 12 p.m. — PLL: Archers vs. Whipsnakes, Zions Bank Stadium, Herriman, Utah, NBCSN
MLB Baseball
- 1 p.m. — NY Mets at Atlanta, TBS
- 4 p.m. — LA Dodgers at Arizona OR Texas at San Francisco, MLBN
- 7 p.m. — Boston at NY Yankees, ESPN
NBA Basketball
- 3:30 p.m. — Seeding Games: Portland vs. Boston, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ABC
- 6 p.m. — Seeding Games: Sacramento vs. Orlando, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., NBATV
- 8 p.m. — Seeding Games: Milwaukee vs. Denver, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ABC
NHL Hockey
- 2 p.m. — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Arizona vs. Nashville, Game 1, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, USA
- 3 p.m. — Eastern Conference Round Robin: Philadelphia vs. Boston, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, NBC
- 6:30 p.m. — Western Conference Round Robin: St. Louis vs. Colorado, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NBCSN
- 8 p.m. — Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Columbus vs. Toronto, Game 1, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, NHLN
- 9 p.m. — Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Columbus vs. Toronto, Game 1, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto (joined in progress), NBCSN
- 10:30 p.m. — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Minnesota vs. Vancouver, Game 1, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NBCSN
Soccer (men's)
- 8 p.m. — Liga MX: Guadalajara at Santos Laguna, FS1
Tennis
- 11 a.m. — The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2: Men's Semifinals, TENNIS
- 12 p.m. — WTT: TBD, Championship, White Sulphur Springs, W.Va., CBS
- 3 p.m. — The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2: Men's & Women's Finals, TENNIS
WNBA Basketball
- 1 p.m. — Phoenix vs. New York, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., ESPN
- 3:30 p.m. — Atlanta vs. Indiana, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., NBATV
- 6 p.m. — Dallas vs. Las Vegas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., ESPN2
2020 Shrine Bowl canceled due to virus
The marquee, annual all-star football game that pits the best players from South Carolina against the best from North Carolina has been suspended due to the "challenges of COVID-19," the Shrine Bowl Board of Governors announced Friday.
The decision was made at a special executive meeting Thursday, where the Shrine Bowl Board of Governors Executive Committee unanimously voted to suspend the 2020 game, according to a statement from organizers.
The event, which was going into its 84th year, was scheduled for Dec. 19 in Gibbs Stadium on Wofford's campus in Spartanburg.
Shrine Bowl coaches will still select a team of 44 players from each state in October so players can "add this honor to their list of achievements for their high school career," game chairman Ronnie Blount said in a statement.
"We are learning that with the current circumstances, and the monumental efforts that it will take to meet the challenges of COVID-19 in which we are now faced, are those that cannot hardly be achieved by us at this time," Blount said in a statement. "In short, if we are not able to produce a great quality game as we have done the past 83 years and provide the best game possible for our sponsors, players, coaches and patrons, then we should not play the game this year."
South Carolina Shrine Bowl coach Jerry Brown, who now coaches at Wade Hampton, said suspending the game until next year was "the prudent thing to do."
"It will be a good thing just to have a season this year. We have put a lot of hours of watching film," Brown said. "And we will still select the best players we can and honor them even though there will be no game."
Brown said he and the rest of the S.C. coaching staff will be able to coach in the game next year.