Sports on TV
Golf
- 2 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The Northern Trust Charity Challenge, TPC Boston, Norton, Mass., GOLF
- 4 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Charles Schwab Series at Bass Pro Shops' Big Cedar Lodge, First Round, Buffalo Ridge Springs Course, Hollister, Mo., GOLF
- 5:30 a.m. (Thursday) — LPGA Tour Golf: The AIG Women's Open, First Round, Royal Troon Golf Club, Troon, United Kingdom, GOLF
Horse Racing
- 1 p.m. — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2
MLB
- 1:30 p.m. — Philadelphia at Boston OR Toronto at Baltimore, MLBN
- 7 p.m. — Washington at Atlanta, ESPN
- 10 p.m. — LA Angels at San Francisco, ESPN
NBA
- 1:30 p.m. — Eastern Conference First Round: Brooklyn vs. Toronto, Game 2, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., NBATV
- 4 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Utah vs. Denver, Game 2, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., TNT
- 6:30 p.m. — Eastern Conference First Round: Philadelphia vs. Boston, Game 2, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., TNT
- 9 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Dallas vs. LA Clippers, Game 2, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., TNT
NHL
- Noon — Eastern Conference First Round: Columbus vs. Tampa Bay, Game 5, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, NBCSN
- 4 p.m. — Eastern Conference First Round: Carolina vs. Boston, Game 5, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, NBCSN
- 5:30 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Arizona vs. Colorado, Game 5, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta (joined in progress), NBCSN/NHLN
- 8 p.m. — Eastern Conference First Round: Montreal vs. Philadelphia, Game 5, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, NBCSN
- 10:30 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Vancouver vs. St. Louis, Game 5, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NBCSN
Soccer (men's)
- 8 p.m. — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: HFX Wanderers FC vs. Forge FC, 1st Stage, UPEI Alumni Field, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, FS2
- 9 p.m. — UEFA Champions League: Olympique Lyonnais vs. Bayern Munich, Semifinal, José Alvalade Stadium, Lisbon, Portugal (taped), CBSSN
WNBA
- 7 p.m. — Atlanta vs. Washington, IMG Academy, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., CBSSN
Tom Flores, Drew Pearson finalists for Hall of Fame
Two-time Super Bowl-winning coach Tom Flores and standout wide receiver Drew Pearson are finalists for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2021.
Flores, the first Hispanic coach in the NFL, was nominated in the new coaches category, while Pearson is a senior nominee.
Flores had a 105-90 career record with the Raiders and Seahawks. He took the Raiders to Super Bowl victories in 1981 and 1984.
In nine seasons with the Raiders, Flores won 91 games against 56 losses (.619 percentage), including a record of 8-3 (.727) in the playoffs. His career wins total trails only Hall of Famer John Madden in franchise history.
An undrafted free agent, Pearson played his entire 11-year career with the Cowboys, making three All-Pro teams. He has 489 receptions for 7,822 yards (16 yards per catch). A member of the All-Decade Team of the 1970s, Pearson played in 22 playoff games, making 68 catches and scoring eight touchdowns. The 1977 Cowboys won the championship, with Pearson leading the NFL in receiving yards (870) that season.
Both Flores and Pearson will be considered for induction at the hall’s selection committee meeting the day before the Super Bowl. To be elected, each must receive 80% of the 48-member votes.
Gurley, Mack sit out Falcons' practice
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Todd Gurley was just an observer for the Atlanta Falcons' first practice in full pads of training camp on Tuesday.
Center Alex Mack also didn't participate.
The official description from the team was load management.
Tight end Hayden Hurst said veterans like Gurley, the All-Pro running back in 2017 and 2018 with the Rams, and Mack, the center entering his 12th NFL season, don't need to practice every day.
“Those guys are professionals and they’ve been doing this a long time,” Hurst said. “They’re going to be ready to go. ... We don’t worry about guys like that. They’re professionals and they’re going to get the job done."
There's good reason to limit Gurley's exposure to contact. He has a long history of knee problems that began with a serious injury at the University of Georgia. He was limited at times during his five seasons with the Rams.