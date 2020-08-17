Sports on TV
KBO Baseball
- 5:25 a.m. — Kiwoom at NC, ESPN2
- 5:25 a.m. (Wednesday) — Kiwoom at NC, ESPN2
MLB Baseball
- 3 p.m. — Colorado at Houston, MLBN
- 4 p.m. — San Francisco at LA Angels, ESPN
- 6 p.m. — San Diego at Texas (joined in progress), MLBN
- 7 p.m. — Tampa Bay at NY Yankees, ESPN
- 8 p.m. — St. Louis at Chicago Cubs, FS1
NBA Basketball
- 1:30 p.m. — Eastern Conference First Round: Orlando vs. Milwaukee, Game 1, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., TNT
- 4 p.m. — Eastern Conference First Round: Miami vs. Indiana, Game 1, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., TNT
- 6:30 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Oklahoma City vs. Houston, Game 1, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., TNT
- 9 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Portland vs. LA Lakers, Game 1, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., TNT
Hockey
- 3 p.m. — Eastern Conference First Round: Philadelphia vs. Montreal, Game 4, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, NBCSN
- 5:30 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Calgary vs. Dallas, Game 5, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NBCSN
- 8 p.m. — Eastern Conference First Round: Washington vs. NY Islanders, Game 4, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, NBCSN
- 10:30 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Chicago vs. Vegas, Game 5, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NBCSN
Soccer (men's)
- 1 p.m. — Canadian Premier League: The Island Games: York9 FC vs. Pacific FC, 1st Stage, UPEI Alumni Field, Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, FS2
- 9 p.m. — UEFA Champions League: TBD, Semifinal, CBSSN
WNBA Basketball
- 7 p.m. — Indiana vs. Connecticut, IMG Academy, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., CBSSN
- 9 p.m. — Las Vegas vs. Chicago, IMG Academy, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., ESPN2
NCAA looks to September for decision on basketball tipoff
INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA will likely decide next month whether to start the college basketball season on time or have a delay due to the coronavirus pandemic.
NCAA senior vice president of basketball Dan Gavitt said Monday that mid-September will likely be the first of many decisions about the 2020-21 season. Gavitt said the NCAA has developed and studied contingency plans in case the season cannot be started on Nov. 10.
Four conferences, including the Big Ten and Pac-12, have postponed fall sports and hope to play in the spring. Six leagues, including the Big 12, ACC and SEC, are moving forward with plans to play in the fall.
The Pac-12 has said its postponement includes basketball, but other conferences have not mentioned plans for hoops.
Students at colleges across the country have started returning to campuses in recent weeks, leading to new COVID-19 clusters, and numerous football programs have been hit by positive tests.
Browns star running back Chubb being checked for concussion
BEREA, Ohio — The rain came down hard, and then Nick Chubb got dropped.
The Browns' first day in shoulder pads didn't go as planned.
Chubb may have suffered a concussion when linebacker Mack Wilson tackled the Pro Bowl running back around the neck and head during an 11-on-11 scrimmage on the first day new Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski had his players wearing pads.
Chubb, who rushed for 1,494 yards last season, was taken down by Wilson after catching a short pass about halfway through Monday's workout. A few minutes later, Chubb walked slowly from the field and into the team's training facility while being accompanied by a trainer.
A team spokesman said Chubb is being examined for a possible head injury.
After Wilson pulled down Chubb, tight end David Njoku and guard Joel Bitonio ran over toward the sideline to confront the second-year linebacker. Defensive coordinator Joe Woods yelled at Wilson, and Stefanski came over to talk with him.
The Browns were not supposed to be tackling ball carriers to the ground. Before practice, Stefanski said he had spoken to his players on Sunday night about not being overly aggressive as they transition into pads and more contact.
“The pace of practice should look exactly the same as it did yesterday in shells,” Stefanski said. "They have to understand how to practice hard and take care of each other regardless of the dress or the attire that they are wearing.”
Monday's workout was a wet one as showers soaked the Browns for most of the 90 minutes they were on the field. After Chubb went off, the tempo of practice was slowed to half-speed in order to avoid any possible injuries on the slick surface.
A second-round pick in 2018, Chubb is already regarded as one of the NFL's top backs. He ran for 996 yards as a rookie and was one of the few bright spots for the Browns last season, when he finished second to Tennessee's Derrick Henry for the rushing title.