Sports on TV
Golf
- 6 a.m. — EPGA Tour Golf: The Celtic Classic, Final Round, Mount Juliet Estate, Thomastown, Republic of Ireland, GOLF
Baseball
- 7 p.m. — Boston at NY Yankees OR Washington at Atlanta, MLBN
- 9 p.m. — San Diego at Texas, FS1
- 9:30 p.m. — Oakland at Arizona OR Seattle at LA Dodgers, MLBN
Basketball
- 1:30 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Utah vs. Denver, Game 1, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN
- 4 p.m. — Eastern Conference First Round: Brooklyn vs. Toronto, Game 1, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN
- 6:30 p.m. — Eastern Conference First Round: Philadelphia vs. Boston, Game 1, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN
- 9 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Dallas vs. LA Clippers, Game 1, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN
Hockey
- 3 p.m. — Eastern Conference First Round: Tampa Bay vs. Columbus, Game 4, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, NBCSN
- 5:30 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Colorado vs. Arizona, Game 4, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NBCSN
- 8 p.m. — Eastern Conference First Round: Boston vs. Carolina, Game 4, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, NBCSN
- 10:30 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: St. Louis vs. Vancouver, Game 4, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NBCSN
Panthers sign 'Hard Knocks' Andrew Vollert to roster
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Panthers signed tight end Andrew Vollert and wide receivers Tommylee Lewis and Marken Michel on Sunday.
Vollert earned national attention when he was shown on “Hard Knocks: Los Angeles” telling Chargers coach Anthony Lynn to his face “you’ve got to be (expletive) kidding me” after learning he was being released by Los Angeles on Aug. 1.
The undrafted 25-year-old tight end suffered a torn ACL in the 2019 preseason and was placed on injured reserve by the Chargers and was hoping to battle back and make the roster this season.
“I did see ‘Hard Knocks’ and those are brutal, gruesome meetings,” Panthers coach Matt Rhule said. “It's like when you get let go from a job, it is emotional so I understood where he is coming from. I know he has battled back from an ACL injury. But just like all of us, when one door closes another one opens. So now he has an opportunity here and I'm looking forward to an opportunity to work with him and get to know him."
Rhule said Vollert is a “big tight end who can get down the field and be a receiving threat.”
Andretti wins 1st Indy 500 pole for family in 33 years
INDIANAPOLIS — Marco Andretti was 2 months old the last time his venerable racing family led the field to green at the Indianapolis 500. In this strange pandemic-plagued season, he ended a 33-year Andretti drought by winning the pole.
That darned “Andretti Curse” has haunted three generations of racers at Indianapolis Motor Speedway since 1969, when Mario Andretti won his only Indy 500. Now his grandson, with a lightning-fast and fearful four laps around the speedway, has cleared the first hurdle toward an elusive victory.
Mario Andretti was 1 for 29 in “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing," with just three career poles, his last in 1987. His son, Michael, never won a pole and his best finish in 16 tries was second in 1991. Jeff Andretti went 0 for 3. John Andretti was 0 for 12 and Marco currently is 0 for 14.
In his 15th attempt, he will attempt to end that stupid family curse once and for all.
The last of nine drivers Sunday to make a qualifying run, Marco Andretti logged a four-lap average of 231.068 mph to bump five-time IndyCar champion Scott Dixon from the pole. Andretti worried about the wind all morning and relied on advice his grandfather has long given the racers of the family to find the courage to hold it wide open for four laps around one of the most famous tracks in motorsports.
“The wind will scare you, but it will never crash you," Marco Andretti said, quoting his grandfather after his run.