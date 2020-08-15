Sports on TV
Auto Racing
- 11:30 a.m. — NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The Sunoco 159, Daytona International Speedway Road Course, Daytona Beach, Fla., FS1
- 1 p.m. — IndyCar: Qualifying, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, NBC
- 3 p.m. — NASCAR Cup Series: The GoBowling 235, Daytona International Speedway Road Course, Daytona Beach, Fla., NBC
- 3:30 p.m. — IndyCar: Practice, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, NBCSN
Golf
- 12:30 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The Wyndham Championship, Final Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C., GOLF
- 2:30 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The Wyndham Championship, Final Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C., CBS
- 2:30 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Senior Players Championship, Final Round, Firestone Country Club, Akron, Ohio, GOLF
- 5 p.m. — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Boise Open, Final Round, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, Idaho, GOLF
- 7 p.m. — U.S. Amateur Golf: Championship, Bandon Dunes Golf Course, Bandon, Ore., GOLF
MLB
- 1 p.m. — Cleveland at Detroit, ESPN
- 1 p.m. — NY Mets at Philadelphia OR Washington at Baltimore, MLBN
- 1:10 p.m. — Atlanta at Miami, FSSO
- 4 p.m. — LA Dodgers at LA Angels, TBS
- 7 p.m. — Boston at NY Yankees, ESPN/ESPN2
NHL
- Noon — Eastern Conference First Round: Washington vs. NY Islanders, Game 3, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, USA
- 2 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Dallas vs. Calgary, Game 4, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, CNBC
- 6:30 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Vegas vs. Chicago, Game 4, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NBCSN
- 8 p.m. — Eastern Conference First Round: Philadelphia vs. Montreal, Game 3, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, NBC
- 10:30 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: St. Louis vs. Vancouver, Game 3, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NBCSN
Soccer (men's)
- 8 p.m. — Liga MX: Atlas at Santos Laguna, FS1
- 8:30 p.m. — UEFA Europa League: Sevilla vs. Manchester United, Semifinal, RheinEnergieSTADION, Cologne, Germany (taped), CBSSN
Tennis
- 11 a.m. — Lexington-WTA Singles and Doubles Final, TENNIS
WNBA
- 1 p.m. — Dallas vs. Phoenix, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., ABC
- 3 p.m. — Seattle vs. Connecticut, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., ABC
Lillard wins Bubble MVP, Williams picked as top coach
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Portland’s Damian Lillard has been unanimously selected as the top player of the NBA’s seeding games at Walt Disney World, after averaging a league-best 37.6 points in the eight games.
Phoenix’s Monty Williams, who led the Suns to a perfect 8-0 record in the bubble, was chosen as the top coach of the seeding-game schedule.
Joining Lillard on the first team for games played at Disney between July 30 and Friday’s end of the seeding-game season was Phoenix's Devin Booker, Indiana's T.J. Warren, Dallas' Luka Doncic and Houston's James Harden.
Booker was second in the Bubble MVP race, with Warren third.
Second-team selections were Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Los Angeles Clippers' Kawhi Leonard, Brooklyn's Caris LeVert, Denver's Michael Porter Jr. and Dallas' Kristaps Porzingis.
Andretti leads Honda rout over Chevy in Indy 500 qualifying
INDIANAPOLIS — Marco Andretti led a Honda rout on the first day of Indianapolis 500 qualifying – a session dominated by Andretti Autosport and Honda as Team Penske was shut out of pole contention.
Andretti posted a four-lap average of 231.351 mph to top the speed chart Saturday ahead of teammates Ryan Hunter-Reay, Alexander Rossi and James Hinchcliffe. The fastest nine advance to a Sunday shootout that determines the first three rows for the Indy 500.
The Andretti organization grabbed four of the slots and Honda drivers took eight of nine overall.
“Honda brought it this year,” Andretti said. “I was able to just go out and do my job and, man, when it all comes together, it is just beautiful.”
Hunter-Reay was second, Rossi third and Hinchcliffe fourth in the Andretti sweep.
“To be one-through-four is pretty unheard of,” Rossi acknowledged.
Andretti Autosport tried to get all six of its cars into the top nine but Colton Herta was 10th and Zach Veach 17th after multiple attempts.
It's also not clear that the Andretti group has the fastest car – Scott Dixon logged the fastest lap of the day at 232.356 mph in an aborted qualifying run at the buzzer. Dixon said he wasn't trying to bump the Andretti quartet off the top when he made the late run for Chip Ganassi Racing.