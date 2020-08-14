Sports on TV
Auto Racing
- 3 p.m. — IndyCar: Qualifying, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, NBC
- 3 p.m. — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The UNOH 188, Daytona International Speedway, Daytona Beach, Fla., NBCSN
Boxing
- 4 p.m. — Top Rank: Carl Frampton vs. Darren Traynor (Lightweights), BT Sport Studios, Stratford, London, ESPN
Golf
- 1 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The Wyndham Championship, Third Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C., GOLF
- 3 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The Wyndham Championship, Third Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C., CBS
- 3 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Senior Players Championship, Third Round, Firestone Country Club, Akron, Ohio, GOLF
- 5 p.m. — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Boise Open, Third Round, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, Idaho, GOLF
- 7 p.m. — U.S. Amateur Golf: Semifinals, Bandon Dunes Golf Course, Bandon, Ore., GOLF
Horse Racing
- 1 p.m. — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS1
- 5 p.m. — Breeder's Cup: Challenge Series, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., NBC
- 6 p.m. — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2
Mixed Martial Arts
- 7 p.m. — UFC 252 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, UFC Apex, Las Vegas, ESPN
MLB
- 6 p.m. — Pittsburgh at Cincinnati, FS1
- 6:10 p.m. — Atlanta at Miami, FSSO
- 7 p.m. — Boston at NY Yankees OR Oakland at San Francisco, FOX
- 9:30 p.m. — LA Dodgers at LA Angels OR Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, MLBN
NBA
- 2:30 p.m. — Western Conference Play-In: Memphis vs. Portland, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ABC
NHL
- Noon — Eastern Conference First Round: Boston vs. Carolina, Game 3, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, NBC
- 3 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Colorado vs. Arizona, Game 3, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, CNBC
- 7:30 p.m. — Eastern Conference First Round: Tampa Bay vs. Columbus, Game 3, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, NBCSN
- 8 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Vegas vs. Chicago, Game 3, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NBC
Soccer (men's)
- 8 p.m. — UEFA Champions League: Olympique Lyonnais at Manchester City, Quarterfinal (taped), CBSSN
- 10 p.m. — Liga MX: Necaxa at Monterrey, FS1
Tennis
- 11 a.m. — Lexington-WTA Semifinals, TENNIS
WNBA
- Noon — Washington vs. Las Vegas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., ESPN
- 2 p.m. — Los Angeles vs. Indiana, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., ESPN
- 6 p.m. — New York vs. Minnesota, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., CBSSN
Charleston's Rogers upsets Serena
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Entering Friday, Serena Williams had played 967 tour-level singles matches as a professional, with just four losses against opponents ranked outside the top 100 – and none in eight years.
Well, it's time to add to that list: Williams was beaten by No. 116 Shelby Rogers 1-6, 6-4, 7-6 (5) in the Top Seed Open quarterfinals.
Rogers, who is from Charleston, took six of the last eight points Friday after trailing 3-1 in the tiebreaker to collect only her third career victory over a top-10 opponent.
Later Friday, 16-year-old American Coco Gauff reached her second WTA semifinal with quite a comeback. One point from trailing by a set and two breaks, Gauff won 10 of the last 11 games to eliminate No. 8 seed Ons Jabeur 4-6, 6-4, 6-1.
Penske cars struggle with speed as Andretti tops 233 mph
INDIANAPOLIS — Honda claimed a clear edge over Chevrolet in speed on Fast Friday at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where Marco Andretti topped 233 mph in the final practice before qualifying for the Indianapolis 500.
Andretti jumped to the top of the speed chart by logging a lap at 233.491 miles per hour. It was the fastest lap in a practice – which is considered unofficial – since Sebastien Bourdais went 233.116 mph in 2017.
He was one of nine Honda drivers to crack the top-10 in speed after IndyCar allowed a turbocharger boost of approximately 700hp to prepare for Saturday and Sunday qualifying. Track temperatures and heat both factored into how cars performed Friday with the fastest speeds posted early in the day.
The Chevrolet teams showed very little in terms of speed but insist the cars handle well in traffic and should be find for the Aug. 23 race. Team Penske struggled with speed throughout the day and it was Conor Daly of Ed Carpenter Racing with the fastest lap of the brand.