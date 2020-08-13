Sports on TV
Golf
- 7 a.m. — LPGA Tour: The Ladies Scottish Open, Second Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland, GOLF
- 11 a.m. — PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Senior Players Championship, Second Round, Firestone Country Club, Akron, Ohio, GOLF
- 2 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The Wyndham Championship, Second Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C., GOLF
- 7 p.m. — U.S. Amateur Golf: Quarterfinals, Bandon Dunes Golf Course, Bandon, Ore., GOLF
- 9 p.m. — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Boise Open, Second Round, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, Idaho, GOLF
- 5 a.m. (Saturday) — EPGA Tour Golf: The Celtic Classic, Second Round, Mount Juliet Estate, Thomastown, Republic of Ireland, GOLF
MLB
- 6:30 p.m. — Tampa Bay at Toronto, FS1
- 7:10 p.m. — Atlanta at Miami, FSSO
- 8 p.m. — Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs OR Kansas City at Minnesota, MLBN
- 9:30 p.m. — LA Dodgers at LA Angels, FS1
NBA
- 4:15 p.m. — Seeding Games: Miami vs. Indiana, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN
- 6:30 p.m. — Seeding Games: Oklahoma City vs. LA Clippers, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN
- 9 p.m. — Seeding Games: Philadelphia vs. Houston, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN
NHL
- 2 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Arizona vs. Colorado, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NBCSN/NHLN
- 3 p.m. — Eastern Conference First Round: Montreal vs. Philadelphia, Game 2, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto (joined in progress), NBCSN
- 6:30 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Vancouver vs. St. Louis, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NBCSN/NHLN
- 8 p.m. — Eastern Conference First Round: NY Islanders vs. Washington, Game 2, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto (joined in progress), NBCSN
- 10:30 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Dallas vs. Calgary, Game 3, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NBCSN
Soccer (men's)
- 9 p.m. — UEFA Champions League: Bayern Munich at Barcelona, Quarterfinal (taped), CBSSN
Tennis
- 11 a.m. — Lexington-WTA & Prague-WTA Quarterfinals, TENNIS
- 5 a.m. (Saturday) — Prague-WTA Semifinals, TENNIS
WNBA
- 8 p.m. — Seattle vs. Dallas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., NBATV
Serena beats Venus to take 31st meeting
LEXINGTON, Ky. — There was zero interaction between the two, not even a furtive glance, when Venus Williams walked past Serena Williams in the Top Seed Open's warmup area Thursday before their 31st matchup as pros.
Moments later, both headed to the court, each wearing a face covering – Serena sporting a leopard print design, Venus with a light blue medical mask – and were greeted not by the roars of an appreciative audience but basically by silence. Zero fanfare because, well, there are zero fans at the first tennis tournament in the U.S. since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic.
When the match began, though, everything seemed normal: hard hitting, big serving. Serena came back and won the last four games to beat her older sister, Venus, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 in a second-round match – 22½ years after the first between the two.
It was a back-and-forth contest, with each woman appearing to move out in front until the other pulled even. Make no mistake: The competitive juices were flowing. In the first set, Serena questioned an overrule by the chair umpire that granted Venus an ace.
The top-seeded Serena next faces American wild-card entry Shelby Rogers, a 6-2, 7-5 winner over Canadian qualifier Leylah Fernandez.
Jil Teichmann advanced to the quarterfinals with a 6-2, 6-2 victory over No. 5 seed Yulia Putintseva. Teichmann now plays CiCi Bellis, who eliminated Jessica Pegula 6-3, 6-2.
Hall of Famer D. Wayne Lukas recovering from COVID-19
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Hall of Fame trainer D. Wayne Lukas, a four-time Kentucky Derby winner, is recovering after recently testing positive for COVID-19.
His condition was disclosed in a tweet posted by grandson Brady Wayne Lukas.
Lukas, who turns 84 in September, is “on the road to recovery and looks forward to getting back to the track,” his grandson wrote.
Lukas is based at Churchill Downs in the spring and summer, where he frequently accompanies his horses to the track atop a pony. He's won 14 Triple Crown races, most recently the 2013 Preakness with Oxbow. Lukas has 4,837 career victories and more than $282 million in purse earnings.