Sports on TV
Golf
- 7 a.m. — LPGA Tour: The Ladies Scottish Open, First Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland, GOLF
- 11 a.m. — PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Senior Players Championship, First Round, Firestone Country Club, Akron, Ohio, GOLF
- 2 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The Wyndham Championship, First Round, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C., GOLF
- 7 p.m. — U.S. Amateur Golf: Round of 16, Bandon Dunes Golf Course, Bandon, Ore., GOLF
- 9 p.m. — Korn Ferry Tour Golf: The Boise Open, First Round, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise, Idaho, GOLF
- 5 a.m. (Friday) — EPGA Tour Golf: The Celtic Classic, First Round, Mount Juliet Estate, Thomastown, Republic of Ireland, GOLF
MLB
- 1 p.m. — Washington at NY Mets, MLBN
- 4 p.m. — Baltimore at Philadelphia, ESPN
- 7 p.m. — Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, FOX
- 10 p.m. — San Diego at LA Dodgers, MLBN
NBA
- 4 p.m. — Seeding Games: Dallas vs. Phoenix, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., TNT
- 6:30 p.m. — Seeding Games: San Antonio vs. Utah, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., TNT
- 9 p.m. — Seeding Games: Portland vs. Brooklyn, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., TNT
NHL
- 3 p.m. — Eastern Conference First Round: Columbus vs. Tampa Bay, Game 2, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, NBCSN
- 5:30 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Chicago vs. Vegas, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NBCSN
- 8 p.m. — Eastern Conference First Round: Carolina vs. Boston, Game 2, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, NBCSN
- 10:30 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Calgary vs. Dallas, Game 2, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NBCSN
Tennis
- 11 a.m. — Lexington-WTA & Prague-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS
- 5 a.m. (Friday) — Prague-WTA Quarterfinals, TENNIS
WNBA
- 7 p.m. — Los Angeles vs. Washington, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., ESPN
- 9 p.m. — Minnesota vs. Las Vegas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., ESPN
Plan for Kentucky Derby eliminates general admission tickets
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Churchill Downs officials expect less than 23,000 fans will be able to attend next month’s rescheduled Kentucky Derby under an updated health and safety plan.
The plan eliminates general admission and standing room only areas, with total capacity limited to less than 14% of the 2015 attendance record of 170,513. The 146th runnings of the Derby and Oaks for fillies were postponed from May 1-2 to Sept. 4-5 because of coronavirus concerns.
Spectators were not allowed for Churchill Downs’ spring meet, but the track had stated in June that general admission would be limited to the 26-acre infield for the Derby.
Gauff, 16, beats No. 2 seed to reach Lexington quarters
LEXINGTON, Ky. — American teenager Coco Gauff overcame some shaky serving Wednesday to beat No. 2 seed Aryna Sabalenka 7-6 (2), 4-6, 6-4 and reach the Top Seed Open quarterfinals with her third career victory over a top-15 opponent.
The 16-year-old Gauff hit 10 double-faults and was broken seven times.
She was able to hang in there with steady baseline play against the hard-hitting Sabalenka, who had 14 double-faults, including four in one game.
The other quarterfinal on that side of the draw will be Marie Bouzkova against Jennifer Brady, who beat No. 6 seed Magda Linette 6-2, 6-3 in Wednesday's last match. Bouzkova followed up her upset of No. 3 Johanna Konta in the first round by defeating Anna Blinkova 6-4, 6-2 on Wednesday.
Thursday’s second-round action will include the 31st career matchup between Williams and her older sister, Venus.
Antetokounmpo suspended for Bucks' finale over headbutt
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Giannis Antetokounmpo has been suspended for Milwaukee’s final game of the regular season, handed a one-game penalty Wednesday for headbutting Washington’s Moe Wagner.
It’s unknown if Antetokounmpo would have played in Thursday’s game against Memphis anyway, given that the Bucks have already secured the No. 1 overall seed in the NBA playoffs that start next week.
Antetokounmpo will be eligible for Game 1 of the Bucks’ first-round series against Orlando, which will almost certainly be played Monday or Tuesday at Walt Disney World.
Antetokounmpo was ejected from the game for the Flagrant-2 foul. He finishes the regular season with averages of 29.5 points, 13.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists, numbers that are likely good enough to win him a second consecutive NBA MVP award.