Sports on TV
Golf
- 2 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The Wyndham Rewards Charity Challenge, Sedgefield Country Club, Greensboro, N.C., GOLF
- 7 p.m. — U.S. Amateur Golf: Round of 64, Bandon Dunes Golf Course, Bandon, Ore., GOLF
MLB
- 1 p.m. — Chicago White Sox at Detroit OR Arizona at Colorado (3 p.m.), MLBN
- 3 p.m. — Arizona at Colorado, ESPN
- 4 p.m. — Oakland at LA Angels, MLBN
- 6:30 p.m. — Kansas City at Cincinnati, FS1
- 7 p.m. — San Francisco at Houston OR Baltimore at Philadelphia, MLBN
- 7:05 p.m. — Atlanta at NY Yankees, FSSE
- 9:30 p.m. — San Diego at LA Dodgers OR Seattle at Texas (joined in progress), MLBN
NBA
- 4 p.m. — Seeding Games: Indiana vs. Houston, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., NBATV
- 6:45 p.m. — Seeding Games: Toronto vs. Philadelphia, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN
- 9:05 p.m. — Seeding Games: LA Clippers vs. Denver, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN
NHL
- 3 p.m. — Eastern Conference First Round: NY Islanders vs. Washington, Game 1, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, NBCSN
- 5:30 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Arizona vs. Colorado, Game 1, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NBCSN
- 8 p.m. — Eastern Conference First Round: Montreal vs. Philadelphia, Game 1, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, NBCSN
- 10:30 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Vancouver vs. St. Louis, Game 1, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NBCSN
Tennis
- 11 a.m. — Lexington-WTA & Prague-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS
WNBA
- 7 p.m. — Dallas vs. Connecticut, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., CBSSN
Serena and Venus win, now Williams sisters play each other
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Serena Williams was calm in a return more dramatic than some might have expected – even after a long layoff.
Williams needed to rally to win in her comeback following a six-month layoff, beating unseeded American Bernarda Pera 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 in Tuesday's first round of the Top Seed Open.
Williams advanced to a second-round showdown on Thursday against older sister Venus, who dispatched Victoria Azarenka 6-3, 6-2. The two will meet for the 31st time in a match that figures to be emotionally and physically challenging for both of them.
Up-and-coming Coco Gauff, 16, moved on to the next round by beating Caroline Dolehide, 7-5, 7-5.
Seventh-seeded Sloane Stephens, the 2017 U.S. Open champ, lost to Canadian qualifier Leylah Fernandez, 6-3, 6-3.
Bell returning to JGR, replacing Jones
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Christopher Bell is returning to Joe Gibbs Racing and will drive the No. 20 Toyota in the Cup Series in 2021.
Bell will replace Erik Jones, whose contract with JGR expires at the end of this season. Jones has two wins in 133 Cup Series starts.
Bell is finishing his rookie season with Leavine Family Racing, a JGR satellite team that announced last week it had sold its NASCAR charter and will close its doors in November. That left Bell without a ride in 2021, and Gibbs moved quickly to bring back the budding star.
The 25-year-old Bell claimed the 2017 Truck Series title and won 15 races during two years (2018-19) in the second-tier Xfinity Series. He drove both Xfinity seasons for Gibbs. He has five top-10 finishes this year in the Cup Series.
Astros coach suspended 20 games; A's OF Laureano gets 6
OAKLAND, Calif. — Houston Astros hitting coach Álex Cintrón received a 20-game suspension and a fine Tuesday for his role in a benches-clearing brawl at Oakland, while Athletics outfielder Ramon Laureano was given a six-game suspension and a fine.
Cintrón’s suspension is the longest for an on-field transgression in 15 years, since Texas pitcher Kenny Rogers received 20 games for his altercation with two cameramen in 2005.
Laureano was hit by a pitch from Humberto Castellanos with one out in the seventh inning of Oakland's 7-2 victory Sunday. He began exchanging words with a gesturing Cintrón then left first base, threw down his batting helmet and began sprinting toward the 41-year-old Cintrón.
Astros catcher Dustin Garneau tackled Laureano before the A’s outfielder got to the hitting coach. Laureano is a former Astros player and the rival clubs have been the top two in the AL West the past two years. A's pitcher Mike Fiers, another former Houston player, revealed the Astros' sign-stealing scandal in November to The Athletic.