Sports on TV
KBO Baseball
- 5:25 a.m. (Wednesday) — Doosan at Samsung, ESPN
MLB
- 6:30 p.m. — Kansas City at Cincinnati OR Miami at Toronto, MLBN
- 7 p.m. — Chicago White Sox at Detroit, FS1
- 7:05 p.m. — Atlanta at NY Yankees, FSSO
- 9:30 p.m. — Oakland at LA Angels OR Seattle at Texas (9 p.m.), MLBN
NBA
- 2 p.m. — Seeding Games: Houston vs. San Antonio, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., NBATV
- 6:30 p.m. — Seeding Games: Portland vs. Dallas, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., TNT
- 9 p.m. — Seeding Games: New Orleans vs. Sacramento, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., TNT
NHL
- 3 p.m. — Eastern Conference First Round: Columbus vs. Tampa Bay, Game 1, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, NBCSN
- 5:30 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Calgary vs. Dallas, Game 1, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NBCSN
- 8 p.m. — Eastern Conference First Round: Carolina vs. Boston, Game 1, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, NBCSN
- 10:30 p.m. — Western Conference First Round: Chicago vs. Vegas, Game 1, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NBCSN
Soccer (men's)
- 8:30 p.m. — MLS is Back Tournament: Portland vs. Orlando City SC, The Final, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN
Tennis
- 11 a.m. — Lexington-WTA & Prague-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS
- 5 a.m. (Wednesday) — Prague-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS
WNBA
- 7 p.m. — Las Vegas vs. Indiana, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., ESPN2
- 9 p.m. — Washington vs. Minnesota, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., ESPN2
MLB average salary under $1.3M
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball’s eye-popping salaries took an astonishing dive during the coronavirus pandemic to their lowest level in nearly a quarter-century, according to a study by The Associated Press.
Washington pitcher Max Scherzer topped the shortened season’s list at $17.8 million, his income partially protected by a huge signing bonus. That is the lowest amount for baseball’s highest-paid player since Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Kevin Brown made $15.7 million in 2000.
Players receive about 37% of their 2020 pay under the formula agreed to in March by MLB and the union, a figure the union wound up keeping during bitter negotiations that failed to produce an agreement. Commissioner Rob Manfred unilaterally announced a 60-game regular-season schedule that started four months late on July 23, down from the normal 162 games for each team.
Salaries averaged $1,295,942 on expanded opening-day rosters after prorated pay was factored in, according to the AP study. That must feel like a throwback paycheck, similar to a vintage jersey – it’s the lowest average in the AP’s annual opening-day study since $1,176,967 in 1996 and down from $4,375,486 at the start of the 2019 season.
Royal Montreal Golf Club to host 2024 Presidents Cup
MONTREAL — Royal Montreal Golf Club, the oldest golf club in North America, will host the 2024 Presidents Cup.
The club was founded in 1873 and held the Presidents Cup in 2007. The U.S. won that edition in which Canada’s Mike Weir beat Tiger Woods in a Sunday singles match.
Royal Montreal will become the second international venue to host the Presidents Cup more than once, joining The Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Australia.
Rangers win NHL draft lottery, shot at Lafreniere
The New York Rangers got a timely assist with their rebuilding efforts.
New York won the second phase of the NHL draft lottery, giving the franchise a shot at selecting winger Alexis Lafreniere.
The Rangers were among eight teams that lost in the qualifying round with a chance to claim quite a consolation prize.
Carolina finished off a sweep of the Rangers last week, leading to them boarding buses in Toronto while players and coaches from other teams in the league were drinking coffee at the same hotel.
The Rangers have the No. 1 overall pick for the first time since they selected Andre Veilleux in 1965, four years before the universal draft began.
The sturdy, 6-foot-1 Lafreniere had 114 goals and 297 points in 173 games in the Quebec Major Junior League. The 18-year-old winger also captained Canada’s gold medal-winning team and earned MVP honors at the world junior championships earlier this year.