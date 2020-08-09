Sports on TV
Australian Rules Football
- 4 a.m. — AFL: St. Kilda at Geelong, FS1
- 4:30 a.m. (Tuesday) — AFL: Collingwood at Adelaide, FS1
KBO Baseball
- 5:25 a.m. (Tuesday) — Kia at LG, ESPN
MLB Baseball
- 6 p.m. — Atlanta at Philadelphia, FS1
- 7 p.m. — Washington at NY Mets OR Chicago White Sox at Detroit, MLBN
- 9 p.m. — San Francisco at Houston, ESPN
NBA Basketball
- 3 p.m. — Seeding Games: Dallas vs. Utah, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., NBATV
- 6:45 p.m. — Seeding Games: Toronto vs. Milwaukee, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN
- 9 p.m. — Seeding Games: Denver vs. LA Lakers, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., TNT
NHL Hockey
- 6 p.m. — 2020 NHL Draft Lottery, NBCSN
Tennis
- 6:30 a.m. — Prague-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS
- 11:30 a.m. — Lexington-WTA & Prague-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS
- 5 a.m. (Tuesday) — Prague-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS
WNBA Basketball
- 7 p.m. — Phoenix vs. Dallas, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., ESPN2
- 9 p.m. — Chicago vs. Seattle, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., ESPN2
Art Collector wins Ellis Park Derby, earns Ky Derby points
HENDERSON, Ky. — Blue Grass winner Art Collector led all the way in winning the $200,000 Ellis Park Derby by 3 1/4 lengths on Sunday, and earned 50 qualifying points for next month’s Kentucky Derby.
Ridden by Brian Hernandez Jr., Art Collector ran 1 1/8 miles in 1:48.02 and paid $2.80, $2.20 and $2.10.
Attachment Rate returned $8 and $5.40 and earned 20 Derby points. Necker Island was another 2 1/2 lengths back in third and paid $8 to show. He earned 10 points. Rowdy Yates was fourth and earned five points.
Art Collector improved to 4-0 since joining trainer Tom Drury's barn. The colt has 150 total points and is third on the Kentucky Derby leaderboard for the Sept. 5 race.
It was the first time in the track's 98-year history that it hosted a Kentucky Derby qualifier. It did so as a result of changes to the qualifying races caused by the coronavirus.
Emotional Sullivan ends title wait at English Championship
WARE, England — An emotional Andy Sullivan ended a near five-year wait for his fourth European Tour title as he recorded a seven-shot victory at the English Championship in Ware on Sunday.
Heading into the final round at Hanbury Manor with a five-shot advantage, Sullivan saw his lead cut to just two by Spain's Adrian Otaegui (66).
But while his challenger faltered over the closing stages, Sullivan recorded four birdies on the back nine to shoot a 6-under 65 for a 27-under 257 total.
The victory was his first on the European Tour since the 2015 Portugal Masters and his first since the birth of his son and the deaths of both his brother-in-law as well as a close friend.
Tears flowed as Sullivan was greeted by his family via a laptop that was set up off the 18th green after he finished the round.
“I think it was just the people that have missed it for me," he said when asked about his emotional reaction. “My brother-in-law was only 24 and got taken from us, so it’s quite emotional for him not to witness it. A good friend of mine has passed as well. It means a lot to do that for them.
“It’s just nice for my family, to win for my little boy who’s only 2 years old. It’s just nice for him to see daddy being successful. He hasn’t quite seen that.
Sullivan made a fine start with an eagle on the second but a bogey on the fourth coupled with five birdies for Otaegui saw the Spaniard move within three at the turn.
Second-place Otaegui holed from just off the green on the 12th to cut the lead to two shots but Sullivan responded with a gain at the same hole before he birdied Nos. 14 and 15 to take charge.
His challenger faded and dropped a shot on the 17th and Sullivan finished with a flourish to birdie the last.