Sports on TV
Golf
- Noon — PGA Tour Golf: The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Third Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn., GOLF
- 2 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Third Round, TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn., CBS
- 2 p.m. — PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Ally Challenge, Second Round, Warwick Hills Golf & Country Club, Grand Blanc, Mich., GOLF
- 4:30 p.m. — LPGA Tour Golf: The LPGA Drive On Championship, Second Round, Inverness Club, Toledo, Ohio, GOLF
- 7 p.m. — PGA Tour Golf: The Barracuda Championship, Third Round, Old Greenwood GC, Truckee, Calif., GOLF
Horse Racing
- 1 p.m. — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2
- 3 p.m. — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS2
- 4 p.m. — NYRA: Saratoga Live, Saratoga Race Course, Saratoga Springs, N.Y., FS1
- 7 p.m. — Trackside Live!, NBCSN
- 9 p.m. — Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: The Grade I Bing Crosby Stakes, Del Mar Racetrack, Del Mar, Calif., NBCSN
MLB
- 1 p.m. — Cincinnati at Detroit, FS1
- 7 p.m. — Boston at NY Yankees OR Houston at LA Angels, FOX
- 7:10 p.m. — NY Mets at Atlanta, FSSO
- 10 p.m. — Texas at San Francisco (joined in progress), MLBN
NBA
- 1:15 p.m. — Seeding Games: Miami vs. Denver, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN
- 3:30 p.m. — Seeding Games: Utah vs. Oklahoma City, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN
- 6 p.m. — Seeding Games: New Orleans vs. LA Clippers, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN
- 8:30 p.m. — Seeding Games: LA Lakers vs. Toronto, Disney's Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN
NHL
- Noon — Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: NY Rangers vs. Carolina, Game 1, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, NBCSN
- 3 p.m. — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Chicago vs. Edmonton, Game 1, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NBC
- 4 p.m. — Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Florida vs. NY Islanders, Game 1, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, NBCSN
- 8 p.m. — Eastern Conference Qualifying Round: Montreal vs. Pittsburgh, Game 1, Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, NBC
- 10:30 p.m. — Western Conference Qualifying Round: Winnipeg vs. Calgary, Game 1, Rogers Place Arena, Edmonton, Alberta, NBCSN
Soccer (men's)
- 8 p.m. — MLS is Back Tournament: San Jose vs. Minnesota United, Quarterfinal, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ESPN2
- 10:30 p.m. — MLS is Back Tournament: NY City FC vs. Portland, Quarterfinal, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., FS1
Tennis
- 8:30 a.m. — The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2: Women's Semifinals & Men's Round Robin, TENNIS
- 2 p.m. — WTT: New York vs. Philadelphia, Semifinal, White Sulphur Springs, W.Va, CBSSN
- 2:30 p.m. — The 2020 (Re)Open: Ultimate Tennis Showdown 2: Men's Round Robin, TENNIS
- 5 p.m. — WTT: Chicago vs. Orlando, Semifinal, White Sulphur Springs, W.Va, CBSSN
WNBA
- 4 p.m. — Minnesota vs. Connecticut, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., NBATV
- 6 p.m. — Washington vs. Chicago, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., NBATV
- 8 p.m. — Los Angeles vs. Seattle, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., CBSSN
Manfred, union talk as MLB grapples with virus
MIAMI — With six teams idled Friday by the COVID-19 pandemic, Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred spoke to union leader Tony Clark about the importance of players following the sport's coronavirus protocols.
Manfred and Clark talked about what needs to be done to finish the season, a person familiar with the conversation said. The person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the situation.
The latest game to be postponed was Milwaukee’s home opener against St. Louis, scrapped hours before the first pitch after two Cardinals players tested positive for COVID-19.
Two weekend series – Nationals at Marlins, and Blue Jays at Phillies – were called off earlier. The Marlins were hit with a virus outbreak in Philadelphia that infected at least 20 members of their traveling party, and both Miami and the Phillies are sidelined for at least a week.
The schedules of the New York Yankees and Baltimore Orioles have also been scrambled a week into a season that had already been delayed and curtailed because of the pandemic, and now may be in jeopardy.