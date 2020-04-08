Masters Rewind TV Schedule
- 2 p.m. — 2012 Masters Final Round, ESPN
- 7:30 p.m. — 1997 Masters Final Round, ESPN, Masters.com, Facebook: The Masters, YouTube: The Masters
USC guard Bolden to leave as grad transfer
COLUMBIA (Post and Courier) — South Carolina’s point guard position continues to rotate.
After a basketball season in which the spot went through several changes and looking ahead to next season with more changes expected, the Gamecocks will be down a candidate before the year begins. Jair Bolden plans to transfer, a school spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday.
Bolden has been at USC for two years but sat out the 2018-19 season after transferring from George Washington. He began this season as the starting point guard but was replaced by Jermaine Couisnard after 15 games.
He finished with an 8.5-point scoring average, fifth on the team, but it looked shaky at best for him to reclaim a starting role next season. Couisnard has three more years of eligibility while it appears that A.J. Lawson, once thought to be a sure early entry to the NBA Draft, may come back to school. With rising sophomore Trae Hannibal and rising redshirt sophomore T.J. Moss joining senior Seventh Woods – who sat out last year after transferring from North Carolina – as point guard candidates, future minutes for Bolden seemed sparse.
Falcons to wear all-black home uniforms as part of redesign
ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons are moving to black pants with black jerseys for their home uniforms in 2020 as part of a redesign the team says respects past fashion choices with updates “to match the modern progression of Atlanta.”
The team's first redesign in 17 years also include white jerseys and white pants for road uniforms. The Falcons will wear continue to use black helmets.
Each new look features red stripes. The black home jerseys will have white numbers. The all-white road uniforms include black numbers.
Falcons President Rich McKay says the redesign was influenced by feedback from fans.
“Black has been a part of our organization since we took the field in 1966 so we’ve stayed true to our roots and have given our fans and players what they’ve been asking for over many years,” McKay said in a statement.
Also new is a “Rise Up” alternate uniform with a pattern rising from black to red.
The new looks replace a design that included red, black or white jerseys with white pants.
Among the alternate uniforms is a throwback design from 1966, the team's first season.
Brady: It was 'just time' to leave Pats for new challenge
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady says it was “just time” to move on from the New England Patriots and begin another chapter in his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The six-time Super Bowl champion spoke Wednesday about a wide range of topics in an interview spanning more than two hours with radio talk-show host Howard Stern, including his marriage, Patriots coach Bill Belichick and the decision to leave New England after a historic 20-year run.
“I would say I probably knew before the start of last season that it was my last year ... that our time, you know, was coming to an end,” the 42-year-old quarterback told Stern on SiriusXM Radio, adding that he’s not concerned how leaving the only NFL team he has played for might affect his legacy.
Brady signed a two-year, $50 million contract with the Bucs in free agency, joining a team with the worst winning percentage in league history.
Tampa Bay hasn’t made the playoffs since 2007 and doesn’t have a postseason win since its lone Super Bowl championship run 18 years ago.
“I never cared about legacy. ... I never once, when I was in high school, said, ‘Man, I can’t wait for what my football legacy looks like.’ I mean, that’s just not me. That’s not my personality. So why would I choose a different place? It’s because it was just time. I don’t know what to say other than that,” Brady said.
“I had done everything. I accomplished everything I could in two decades with an incredible organization, an incredible group of people. That will never change,” the three-time NFL MVP said. “And no one can ever take that away from me. No one can ever take those experiences or Super Bowl championships away from us.”