Masters Rewind TV Schedule
- 1:30 p.m. — 2018 Par 3 Contest, ESPN
- 3:30 p.m. — 1986 Masters Final Round, ESPN, Masters.com, Facebook: The Masters, YouTube: The Masters
Bettman raises chance of NHL not completing regular season
For the first time since halting play four weeks ago, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman raised the possibility Tuesday of not completing the regular season in order to squeeze in time to award the Stanley Cup.
Bettman also acknowledged during an interview with NBCSN the league is considering having games played at neutral sites in the event not all teams will be allowed into their home rinks.
Bettman, however, stressed these are among myriad options being considered with nothing determined because it will take at least two more weeks to gain a clearer picture on how the coronavirus pandemic is affecting the league's 31 markets.
“We’re looking at all options. Nothing’s been ruled in. Nothing’s been ruled out,” Bettman said during the interview broadcast on the league’s U.S. broadcast partner.
“The best thing and the easiest thing would be if at some point we could complete the regular season and then go into the playoffs as we normally do,” he said. “We understand that may not be possible. And that’s why we’re considering every conceivable alternative to deal with whatever the eventuality is.”
Bettman had not previously raised the possibility of shortening the regular season, which was halted on March 12 with 189 games remaining.
The 16-team playoffs were scheduled to open Wednesday, though they likely won’t begin until late June – at the earliest – and could stretch into August and potentially September.
Ronaldinho leaving jail for luxury hotel following arrest
ASUNCION, Paraguay — Retired soccer star Ronaldinho was released from a high-security jail in Paraguay on Tuesday after more than a month, but was ordered to serve house arrest at a luxury hotel while he's investigated for using a fake passport to enter the country.
Ronaldinho, the Brazilian former FIFA player of the year, and his brother Roberto de Assis were also told to pay bail of $800,000 each.
Ronaldinho, who helped lead Brazil to the 2002 World Cup title, was jailed on March 6 after entering the small South American country with a false Paraguayan passport. He told local authorities in a hearing that the document was a gift from a Brazilian businessman, Wilmondes Sousa Liria, who was also jailed.
Ronaldinho had his Brazilian passport seized at home due to an investigation into alleged environmental crimes, but the document was returned to him in September. One month later he played in a friendly in Israel.
If convicted, the former Barcelona star could spend up to five years in jail. Fourteen people are being investigated in the case.
Ronaldinho came to Paraguay to promote his autobiography. He was jailed in an improvised penitentiary in the south of Asunción, which is used for 150 dangerous criminals, including convicts of drug dealing, corruption and rape. During his stay he played soccer with inmates and took pictures with them that were shared on social media.
Duke freshman Stanley declares for NBA draft
DURHAM, N.C. — Duke freshman Cassius Stanley is entering the NBA draft.
Stanley announced his decision Tuesday after averaging 12.6 points and 4.9 rebounds for the Blue Devils, highlighted by his high-flying athleticism. He had a season-high 24 points in a January loss to Louisville, while he finished strong with 19 points and six rebounds against rival North Carolina in what turned out to be the Blue Devils’ final game once the coronavirus pandemic led to the cancellation of postseason tournaments.
In a statement, the 6-foot-6 guard from Los Angeles said he believed the Blue Devils could have attained his goal of reaching the Final Four and contending for a national championship. He said there is a “burning desire” to make another run at a Final Four, but noted: “In evaluating players, the NBA values youth.”
Stanley joins sophomore point guard Tre Jones as early entrees to the NBA draft from Duke.
Brennan adds another ace
Pat Brennan made a hole-in-one Saturday on the 16th hole at The Aiken Golf Club. Brennan has now aced three of The Aiken Golf Club's five par-3s. Witnesses were Bobby Powers and Barry Powers.