USC's Boston wins Leslie Award as nation's top center
COLUMBIA — South Carolina freshman Aliyah Boston has been named the Lisa Leslie Award winner, a honor presented to women's basketball's s top center.
The 6-foot-5 Boston becomes the second South Carolina player in three seasons to capture the award from the Basketball Hall of Fame and Women's Basketball Association, joining 2018 winner A'ja Wilson.
Boston was the Southeastern Conference freshman and defensive player of the year. She averaged 12.5 points and 9.4 rebounds this season while setting a South Carolina freshman mark with 86 blocked shots.
Boston helped the Gamecocks win the SEC regular season and tournament titles. The team went 32-1 and ended the Covid-19-shortened season ranked No. 1 in the country.
NFL going virtual for upcoming draft
The NFL draft will be conducted in a virtual format, with team personnel working from their homes.
In a memo sent to the 32 teams Monday and obtained by The Associated Press, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell outlined procedures for the April 23-25 draft. The guidelines include no group gatherings.
“We have reviewed this matter in the past few days with both the competition committee and CEC (a group of league executives),” Goodell wrote, “and this will confirm that clubs will conduct their draft operations remotely, with club personnel separately located in their homes.”
All team facilities were closed on March 26 and Goodell has ordered them to remain shut indefinitely.
“We will reopen facilities when it is safe to do so based on medical and public health advice, and in compliance with government mandates,” he wrote.
The draft originally was scheduled to be held in Las Vegas, but the NFL canceled all public events last month as a safeguard against the coronavirus. On Monday, Goodell instructed the teams on how they should plan to make their selections.
U.S. prosecutors allege bribes in 2018, '22 World Cup votes
NEW YORK — Prosecutors revealed new details of alleged bribes paid to FIFA executive committee members to gain their votes for Qatar to host the 2022 World Cup and charged a pair of former 21st Century Fox executives with making illegal payments to win broadcast rights for the 2018 and 2022 tournaments.
An indictment unsealed Monday in U.S. District Court in Brooklyn says Nicolás Leoz, then president of the South American governing body CONMEBOL, and former Brazil federation president Ricardo Teixeira received bribes to vote for Qatar at the 2010 FIFA executive committee meeting.
Jack Warner of Trinidad and Tobago, president of the North and Central American and Caribbean governing body CONCACAF, received $5 million in bribes to vote for Russia to host in 2018 from 10 different shell companies that included entities in Anguilla, Cyprus and the British Virgin Islands, the indictment alleged. Guatemala federation president Rafael Salguero was promised a $1 million bribe to vote for Russia, according to the indictment.
Leoz, who died last August, avoided extradition, as have Warner and Teixeira. Salguero pleaded guilty in 2018 to two counts of wire fraud conspiracy and one count each of racketeering conspiracy and money laundering conspiracy.
Alejandro Burzaco, former head of the marketing company Torneos y Competencias, testified in 2017 that all three South Americans on the FIFA executive committee took million-dollar bribes to support Qatar, which prevailed over the U.S. 14-8.
Former 21st Century Fox Inc. executives Hernan Lopez and Carlos Martinez were charged Monday with making payments to CONMEBOL officials to obtain broadcast rights bidding information from a co-conspirator whose identify was not identified in the indictment.
UFC 249 still on, Gaethje replacing Khabib
The UFC says Tony Ferguson will fight Justin Gaethje for the interim lightweight title in the main event of UFC 249 on April 18.
The mixed martial arts promotion announced the main event matchup Monday. Gaethje replaces lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov, who is apparently unable to leave Russia during the coronavirus pandemic.
Although UFC President Dana White still hasn't even announced a venue for UFC 249, he remains determined to hold a pay-per-view show this month. Most U.S. states have restrictions in place that would make it impossible to stage a show, even without an audience.
UFC 249 initially was slated for Brooklyn, but a venue change became necessary several weeks ago. ESPN, the UFC's broadcast partner, has said White is attempting to secure an unnamed venue on the West Coast for the show.
The UFC held a full fight card in an empty arena in Brazil last month, but canceled its ensuing three scheduled shows. White has remained steadfast in his plan to stage the company's biggest show of the spring while virtually all high-level sports competition has stopped.