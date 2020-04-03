Toppin, Ionescu win Naismith awards
ATLANTA — Dayton forward Obi Toppin and Oregon guard Sabrina Ionescu have been awarded the Naismith Trophy as college basketball's most outstanding players.
Toppin had a breakout sophomore season for the third-ranked Flyers, averaging 20 points and 7.5 rebounds per game while shooting 63%.
The 6-foot-9 sophomore is Dayton's first consensus All-American and he led the Flyers to a school-record 29 wins. The Flyers finished No. 3 in the final AP Top 25 after the NCAA Tournament was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, matching the highest ranking in school history (1956).
Ionescu, who won AP All-American honors three times, shattered the NCAA career triple-double mark with 26 and became the first player in college history to have 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds and 1,000 assists.
Ionescu averaged 17.5 points, 9.1 assists and 8.6 rebounds with eight triple-doubles as a senior this season.
She helped the Ducks win the Pac-12 regular-season and tournament titles. She was also named the conference's most outstanding player of the tournament and regular season.
CONCACAF Nations semis off, World Cup qualifying next for U.S.
MIAMI — The CONCACAF Nations League semifinals and final in June were called off on Friday, a decision that leaves the U.S. men to play their fewest matches in a year since 2007.
The U.S. had been scheduled to play Honduras on June 4 in Houston, with Mexico meeting Costa Rica in the other semifinal. The winners were to play three days later at Arlington, Texas.
The Confederation of North and Central American and Caribbean Football said Friday it made the decision due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. It is not yet known when the matches will be rescheduled.
The U.S. has played just once this year, a 1-0 exhibition win over Costa Rica on Feb. 1. The Americans have six remaining matches scheduled, World Cup qualifiers in September, October and November.
The last time the Americans played as few as seven matches in a year was 1987, when the national team’s only full international games were three matches at the President’s Cup tournament in South Korea.
WNBA postpones start of season
NEW YORK — The WNBA has postponed the start of its season because of the coronavirus pandemic, with no indication when play would begin.
The league was scheduled to open training camps April 26 and the regular season was set to begin May 15. The WNBA will still hold a “virtual” draft April 17.
WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said in a statement Friday the league will “use this time to conduct scenario-planning regarding new start dates and innovative formats.”
“Our guiding principle will continue to be the health and safety of the players, fans and employees,” Engelbert said.
The WNBA, which was set to begin its 24th season, is the longest running professional women's sports league.
Two WNBA cities are major hot spots for the virus: New York and Seattle. One of the the Storm's homes for the season, the Angel of the Winds Arena, is being used as a coronavirus isolation site.
The Las Vegas casino where the Aces play is shut, as is the Connecticut Sun’s home arena.
“We continue to send our thoughts and prayers to our players, fans, and all of those in the community impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and are grateful to those selfless health care workers and first responders who work tirelessly on the front lines,” Engelbert said.
MLB vets with minor league deals get up to $50k
NEW YORK — About 370 players who were at big league spring training with minor league contracts will get advance payments of up to $50,000 each from the Major League Baseball Players Association.
The money approved Friday by the union’s executive board will be in addition to $400 weekly allowances being paid to all minor leaguers through May 31 by the Major League Baseball.
Among the players eligible for payments from Friday’s allocation are Félix Hernández, Matt Kemp, Pablo Sandoval, Neil Walker, Derek Holland, Jerry Blevins, Edwin Jackson, Chris Iannetta, Brandon Morrow, Jonathan Lucroy and Trevor Cahill.
Players can receive $5,000 if they have at least one day or major league service. The amount increases to $7,500 for one year of service, $15,000 for two, $25,000 for three and $50,000 for six.
Any player may opt out of the money, which is being advanced against salaries.
Veteran big leaguers who go to spring training with minor league deals usually are trying to earn big league roster spots, agreements that leave teams with little financial exposure. Most players find out during the final week of spring training whether they will be added to a 40-man roster.