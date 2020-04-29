Sports on TV
NHL
- 5 p.m. — EA Sports NHL 20: Player Gaming Challenge, NBCSN
Colts sign UGA's 'Hot Rod' as Vinatieri recovers
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts now have two kickers under contract for next season while the NFL's career scoring leader, Adam Vinatieri, remains a free agent.
On Wednesday, team officials announced they had signed 10 undrafted rookies, including Rodrigo Blankenship of Georgia, one of last season's top college kickers.
Blankenship will now battle Chase McLaughlin, who replaced the injured Vinatieri late last season, and perhaps Vinatieri – if the Colts decide to bring him back.
“I won’t comment on that," general manager Chris Ballard said Saturday when asked if the addition of Blankenship indicates the Colts would not re-sign Vinatieri. "And no, I still have to have talks with Adam.”
The 47-year-old Vinatieri has scored a record 2,673 points, ranks second all-time in games played (365) and and would become the second-oldest player in NFL history to appear in a game – if he makes an opening day roster. Only the late George Blanda and Morten Andersen have played after turning 47.
Blankenship made 80 of 97 field goals, 81.8%, and all 200 extra points at Georgia.
Falcons won't commit to McKinley past 2020
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons say they are taking a “wait-and-see approach” with defensive end Takk McKinley's future with the team.
The Falcons say they are declining their fifth-year option with McKinley for 2021 “at this time.” If the team had exercised the fifth-year option, McKinley could have been an unrestricted free agent in 2022. Instead, he can become a free agent in 2021.
McKinley, a first-round pick in 2017, has 16 1/2 sacks through three seasons. He had 3 1/2 sacks in 14 games, including 13 starts, in 2019. He missed the final two games of the season with a shoulder injury. He has had surgeries to both shoulders.
McKinley will earn a base salary of $1.86 million in 2020 in the final year of his $10.2 million, four-year deal. The Falcons have left open the possibility of another deal with McKinley after the season.
LPGA pushes schedule back to mid-July
The LPGA Tour won't resume its schedule until the middle of July at the earliest, aiming for a safe restart to a season that has been shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The next tournament on the schedule had been the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship on June 19-21, a week after the PGA Tour hopes to return in Texas.
Now the earliest start for the women would be July 15-18 for the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational in Michigan.
Meanwhile, the PGA of America said it was moving the KPMG Women's PGA Championship from the last week in June to Oct. 8-11 at Aronimink, outside Philadelphia.
“To be honest, being first has never been the goal when it comes to returning to play in this new normal,” LPGA Commissioner Mike Whan said. “We have built a schedule that we think is as safe as possible given what we know about travel bans, testing availability and delivering events that our sponsors and athletes will be excited to attend.”
Even three months away, Whan took note that next on the LPGA schedule were events in Michigan, Ohio and New Jersey, and said there would need to be improvement in the coronavirus situation for those tournaments to be played.
As for the majors, the first one on the schedule is the Evian Championship in France on Aug. 6-9, the same week the men's PGA Championship is set to be played in San Francisco.