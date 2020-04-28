Sports on TV
Auto Racing
- 7 p.m. — Wednesday Night iRacing Series: Week 3, FS1
MLB opening options include 3 regional divisions
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball is exploring various options that could allow the season to start if the medical situation allows, including a plan in which the 30 teams could be split into three regional divisions.
Among the formats is one is which teams could be restricted to playing within their region, two people familiar with the discussions said Tuesday. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because no public statements were authorized.
That plan, if used, would break up the traditional alignments of the American and National Leagues. It also would cut travel during the coronavirus pandemic.
MLB also has looked at configurations for all-Arizona, Arizona-and-Florida and Arizona-plus-Texas-plus Florida, the people said. The latest plan was first reported by USA Today.
Another variation would have teams start in Arizona, Texas and Florida, playing in empty ballparks, and then if the health situation allows, switch later to their regular-season sites. If conditions improve later in the year, they possibly could start playing before fans with only a percentage of seats sold.
Opening day had been scheduled for March 26, but the new coronavirus caused MLB to delay the start to mid-May at the earliest.
Any plan would be subject to medical approval plus consent of federal, state and local authorities. Any schedule with games at neutral sites or without fans would require an agreement between MLB and the players’ association.
Baseball officials have told the union of their thinking but have not made any formal proposals.
NFL to hold 2021 draft in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — After a successful virtual, stay-at-home experience this year, the NFL plans to hold its draft outdoors in downtown Cleveland next year from April 29 to May 1.
The dates were announced Tuesday, three days after the completion of a unique draft that went smoothly despite logistical obstacles due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
TV ratings soared over the weekend as fans soaked in every moment of a rare live sporting event held in recent months. Commissioner Roger Goodell announced this year's selections for the first three rounds from his basement in the New York City suburbs, and viewers got to see players react and celebrate at home with loved ones.
“We successfully brought to life the first virtual NFL draft last week, and we are now very excited to work with Cleveland to incorporate some of the innovations and special access from 2020 into our planning for 2021,” said Peter O’Reilly, the league’s vice president of club business and league events. “We look forward to partnering with the Browns, the city of Cleveland, Greater Cleveland Sports Commission and Destination Cleveland to create a memorable celebration of football for such a passionate fan base and community.”
The NFL officially awarded Cleveland the 2021 NFL draft last year. The Browns will be celebrating their 75th anniversary next year.
Details are still being finalized, but the Cleveland draft will be held at locations around FirstEnergy Stadium and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.
2021 PGA Championship at Kiawah delaying ticket sales
The 2021 PGA Championship at Kiawah Island’s Ocean Course is delaying the start of ticket sales until August.
Tickets were originally set to go on sale to those who registered online in May. Instead, PGA Championship tournament director Scott Reid said that with the world grappling with the coronavirus pandemic it was not appropriate to ask potential spectators to make purchasing decisions at this time.
The tournament said the 2021 event remains set for its May dates. This year’s PGA Championship in San Francisco was moved from its original dates next month to early August.