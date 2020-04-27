Sports on TV
Auto Racing
- 8 p.m. — World of Outlaws iRacing: The eDirt Racing Shootout, virtual Eldora Speedway, CBSSN
Former UGA basketball player charged with murder
MCDONOUGH, Ga. — A Tulane University basketball player who recently declared for the NBA draft is charged with murder and other counts in a Georgia slaying.
Teshaun Hightower, who led the Green Wave in scoring last season after transferring from the University of Georgia, was booked into jail Saturday on multiple charges, including murder and aggravated assault, Henry County Jail records show.
He was one of six people wanted in connection with an April 8 homicide in Stockbridge, Georgia, Henry County police said in a Facebook post Friday. Police spokesman Capt. Randy Lee told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the victim, Devante Anthony Long, died from gunshot wounds after he was taken to a hospital.
Jail records show that five of the six men are now in police custody, including Hightower’s brother, Jeffrey Hightower.
Teshaun Hightower’s lawyer, Averick Walker, told ESPN that Jeffrey Hightower fired the gun in self defense.
“The victim came out of the house with a gun in his hand and turned his weapon toward Teshaun to shoot him. That’s why the victim was shot himself,” Walker said.
On the day of the shooting, Teshaun Hightower posted a tweet that said “God protect my people.”
Tulane “immediately dismissed” Hightower from the basketball program after learning about his arrest, athletic director Troy Dannen said in a statement reported by news outlets.
Kenseth replacing Larson at Ganassi
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Former NASCAR champion Matt Kenseth will again come out of retirement to compete for Chip Ganassi Racing as the replacement for fired driver Kyle Larson.
Larson lost his job two weeks ago for using a racial slur while competing in a virtual race. Although Ganassi developement driver Ross Chastain was assumed to be the leading contender to replace Larson in the No. 42 Chevrolet, the team instead announced Monday it will go with the two-time Daytona 500 winner.
“I think Matt gives us the best chance to win, run up front and compete for wins,” Ganassi told The Associated Press. “I’ve always gone with the mantra of trying to take the best driver available, and he’s the best driver available right now. And he brings something to our sponsors that they need right now. Stability. No baggage. Family man. Daytona 500 winner. Championship winner.”
Kenseth is in a class of drivers that includes Hall of Famers Dale Earnhardt, Jeff Gordon, Richard Petty and David Pearson as the only competitors to win a Cup Series championship, rookie of the year award and the Daytona 500.
Ganassi said the team will petition NASCAR for a waiver to make Kenseth, the 2003 Cup champion, eligible to race for the title this season. NASCAR completed just four of its 36 races before the season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Kenseth retired from Joe Gibbs Racing after the 2017 season but came back for 15 races to drive for Roush Fenway Racing, his original team, in 2018. He turned 48 on March 10.
Falcons boost offense in class of 20 college free agents
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — After focusing on defense in the NFL draft, the Atlanta Falcons added more help on offense when they agreed to contracts with 20 college free agents on Monday.
The Falcons took four defensive players, including Clemson cornerback A.J. Terrell in the first round, among their six picks in the draft.
Atlanta announced agreements with three undrafted wide receivers on Monday: Jalen McCleskey of Tulane, Chris Rowland of Tennessee State and Juwan Green of Albany.
McCleskey transferred from Oklahoma State in 2018. His father, former Saints and Cardinals defensive back J.J. McCleskey, is Tulane's secondary coach.
The Falcons also reached deals with tight ends Jared Pinkney of Vanderbilt and Caleb Repp of Utah State. Pinkney is from Norcross High School near Atlanta.
The group includes five offensive linemen: Austin Capps, Arkansas; Hunter Atkinson, Georgia State; Scottie Dill, Memphis; Justin Gooseberry, Rice and Evin Ksiezarczyk, Buffalo. Atkinson, a four-year starter at Georgia State, is from Flowery Branch, Georgia, and West Hall High School.
South Dakota State fullback Mikey Daniel is the only running back in the group.
Cornerbacks Tyler Hall of Wyoming, Delrick Abrams of Colorado and Rojesterman Farris of Hawaii will join what general manager Thomas Dimitroff rated as the top priority position of the draft. The team also agreed to deals with defensive ends Austin Edwards of Ferris State and Bryson Young of Oregon and defensive tackles Hinwa Allieu of Nebraska-Kearney and Sailosi Latu of San Jose State.
The free-agent class also includes linebackers Ray Wilborn of Ball State and Jordan Williams of Baylor.