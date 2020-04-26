NFL draft averages record 8.4M viewers over 3 days
Seth Markman was just as nervous as NFL coaches and general managers about the unknown factors involved with a virtual draft. But the ESPN executive producer said he was overwhelmed with how everything came together over the three days.
It also ended up being must-see TV as the first significant live sporting event since the coronavirus pandemic ground everything to a halt. The draft averaged a record 8.4 million viewers over all three days, according to the NFL and Nielsen. The previous high was 6.2 million last year.
“I thought a coach or general manager might put a towel on the camera or point it another direction, but there were zero issues," Markman said. “There were a couple times that we lost a feed or two, but it quickly came back.”
After early concerns about how the NFL could conduct a virtual draft, everyone appeared to end up having fun with it. Coaches and general managers embraced their children or spouses being on camera and draft picks got to watch from home comfortably instead of waiting in a green room.
Even normally stodgy New England coach Bill Belichick got into the spirit of things by giving his dog, an Alaskan Klee Kai named Nike, some television time.
“I thought coaches and general managers were going to lock themselves in a room and it was the opposite. Every time I looked up there was more family around,” Markman said. "I think it speaks to the coaches that when this is done, they can remember it is OK not to be in the office at all times.”
Newman says he'll be ready to race when NASCAR resumes
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Ryan Newman said he will be ready to race when NASCAR resumes competition, which could be as early as May 17.
Newman suffered a head injury in the season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway. The Indiana native spent less than 48 hours in the hospital before walking out holding hands with his two daughters.
Ross Chastain drove the No. 6 Ford in place of Newman for three races before the NASCAR season was suspended March 13 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Speaking before NASCAR's iRacing event Sunday, Newman said on Fox Sports that he will be ready to race when NASCAR calls drivers back to the track.
“That’s the absolute plan for sure. I am healthy," Newman said. “I have been blessed with another layer of this (coronavirus) situation giving me more time to heal and I look forward to being back in the seat, for sure.”
Newman was in a spectacular crash while racing for the lead on the final lap of the Daytona 500 on Feb. 17. His airborne car was hit by another car, his Ford rolled several times and came to a stop on his roof. It took several minutes to get him out of the car and transferred to a Florida hospital, where his condition was considered serious but not life-threatening.
NASCAR said in a statement that Newman has not yet been cleared by the series to return.
“We share Ryan’s enthusiasm in his return to the track," the statement said. "We look forward to Ryan returning to racing as soon as he is medically cleared to race.”
Saints, Winston in 'advanced' negotiations
NEW ORLEANS — The Saints and quarterback Jameis Winston are working on a contract proposal to make the former Buccaneers starter a backup to Drew Brees in New Orleans, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press.
Winston and the Saints are in “advanced” talks, the person said, speaking to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Sunday because negotiations were ongoing. The person declined to say whether there was any agreement on either the length of the contract or financial terms.
Yahoo Sports first reported the Saints' interest in signing Winston as a backup.
Meanwhile, the Saints have announced that dynamic reserve QB and utility player Taysom Hill has a new two-year contract.
Winston is coming off a season in which he led the NFL with 5,109 yards passing and ranked second with 33 touchdown passes, but he also led the NFL in interceptions with 30. That made Winston the first QB in NFL history to have at least 30 TDs and 30 interceptions. Tampa Bay allowed Winston, whom it drafted first overall out of Florida State in 2015, to enter free agency and replaced him with former Patriots QB Tom Brady.