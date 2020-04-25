Sports on TV
Auto Racing
- 1 p.m. — eNASCAR iRacing: The Pro Invitational Series, virtual Talladega Superspeedway, FOX, FS1
Horse Racing
- 1:30 p.m. — America's Day at the Races, FS2
- 2:30 p.m. — America's Day at the Races, FS1
- 4 p.m. — Trackside Live!, NBCSN
- 6:30 p.m. — America's Day at the Races, FS2
NFL
- 2 p.m. — EA Sports: Madden NFL 20, Last Chance Qualifier, ESPN2
Soccer (men's)
- 7 p.m. — eMLS Tournament Special: Week 2, FS1
NBA facilities will begin to reopen Friday
MIAMI — NBA players will be allowed to return to team training facilities starting Friday, provided that their local governments do not have a stay-at-home order prohibiting such movement still in place as part of the response to the coronavirus pandemic.
Any workouts that take place would be voluntary and be limited to individual sessions only, according to a person familiar with the league's decision. The person spoke to The Associated Press on Saturday on condition of anonymity because the directives from the league were not released publicly.
Group practices would not be allowed yet, and teams will not yet be permitted to organize in-person workouts.
But as certain states and municipalities began loosening restrictions on personal movement, the NBA decided it was time to let players return to their practice courts – if only on a limited basis. Georgia and Oklahoma are among the states that have allowed some businesses to reopen and some cities in Florida are expected to loosen their stay-at-home policies in the coming days, even though health officials are warning that such moves are being made too quickly.
For those teams in cities where stay-at-home orders still make such a return impossible, the NBA said it would work to find “alternative arrangements,” the person with knowledge of the matter said.
This move does not mean that a resumption of games is imminent. Still, the decision to let teams back into facilities is a significant step.
The NBA suspended the season March 11. It ordered teams to shutter their facilities eight days later, saying at the time it was doing so “in light of the rapidly-developing coronavirus situation, and consistent with evolving advice from health experts regarding how to promote individual and public health while minimizing the spread of the virus.”
Earnhardt race car up for auction to fund virus relief work
WELCOME, N.C. — NASCAR team owner Richard Childress is auctioning off one of racing legend Dale Earnhardt’s cars to raise money for coronavirus relief efforts.
The Charlotte Observer reports that this is the first time Childress has sold or given away an original Earnhardt car from his personal collection.
A news release Thursday from Richard Childress Racing officials doesn’t specify which of Earnhardt’s trademark No. 3 race cars is up for auction.
Childress tweeted Friday that parting with one of his cars is “a small sacrifice” for him to make.
Earnhardt died in a crash during the last lap of the Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway in 2001.
The eBay site for the auction doesn’t list a deadline for bidding on items.
Richard Childress Racing is based in Welcome, North Carolina.
Wake Forest fires Danny Manning after losing stretch
RALEIGH, N.C. — Wake Forest fired basketball coach Danny Manning after six seasons in which the Demon Deacons had a winning record only once.
The school announced the decision Saturday. That came more than six weeks after the Demon Deacons lost to Pittsburgh in the opening game of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament, capping a third straight losing season.
Manning went 78-111 in Winston-Salem with a 30-80 mark in ACC regular-season games. Those league struggles included a 6-49 mark in league road games and 1-6 in the ACC Tournament while making the NCAA Tournament just once.
In a statement from the school, athletic director John Currie said associate head coach and program great Randolph Childress will be the acting coach for now.
Manning had said after the Pitt loss on March 10 that he “absolutely” expected to return next season, as well as in subsequent interviews amid the coronavirus pandemic that had led to a shutdown of college and professional sports.
“I wish the program nothing but success going forward,” Manning said in a statement from the school.
Manning was the No. 1 overall NBA draft pick in 1988 after leading Kansas almost single-handedly to a national championship so unexpected that the group was nicknamed “Danny and the Miracles.”
He played 15 seasons in the NBA before getting into coaching, first on Bill Self’s staff at Kansas and then spending two seasons as head coach at Tulsa before taking over at Wake Forest in 2014.