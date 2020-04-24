Sports on TV
Auto Racing
10:30 a.m. — ABB FIA Formula E: Race at Home Challenge, Race 1, FS1
Noon — eSports: The Race All-Star Series, All-Star Cup, ESPN2
2:30 p.m. — IndyCar: iRacing Challenge, virtual Circuit of the Americas, NBCSN
Horse Racing
1:30 p.m. — America's Day at the Races, FS1
4 p.m. — Trackside Live!, NBCSN
NFL
Noon — 2020 NFL Draft: Rounds 4-7, ABC, ESPN, NFLN
Gamecocks hire former War Eagles Kitchings as RB coach
COLUMBIA — South Carolina has hired former North Carolina State assistant Des Kitchings to coach running backs coach, the latest change to a staff that went 4-8 a year ago.
Kitchings' one-year, $300,000 contract was approved by the school's board of trustees on Friday. Kitchings fills the spot opened when last year's offensive coordinator Bryan McClendon left for a job on the Oregon staff.
Kitchings, a former Wagener-Salley High School star, is the fifth new assistant for the Gamecocks heading into next season.
McClendon had been demoted as head of the offense and had planned to coach receivers before leaving.
Running backs coach Thomas Brown, defensive line coach John Scott Jr. and special teams coordinator-linebackers coach Coleman Huntzler all left for other positions. Brown went to the Los Angeles Rams, Scott went to Penn State and Hutzler to the Texas Longhorns.
Quarterbacks coach Dan Werner was fired and replaced by former Colorado State head coach Mike Bobo, who'll also serve as offensive coordinator.
Trustees also approved contract extensions for tight ends coach Bobby Bentley and outside linebackers coach Mike Peterson.
First night of NFL draft draws record 15.6 million viewers
The first night of the NFL draft averaged a record 15.6 million viewers on television, easily shattering the record set six years ago.
Thursday night's first round was aired on ABC, ESPN, the NFL Network and ESPN Deportes. The coverage peaked from 8:45-9 p.m. when 19.6 million viewers tuned in, according to Nielsen. That is up 37% over last year's 11.4 million.
The previous high was 12.4 million in 2014, when the draft was held in early May.
The draft was the first live U.S. sporting event since the coronavirus pandemic. The draft originally was to be held in Las Vegas but is taking place virtually.
ESPN and the NFL Network have teamed on a combined production. ABC, like ESPN a part of The Walt Disney Co., has a separate presentation the first two nights, then will simulcast the ESPN/NFL Network broadcast on Saturday.
Ohio had the top three rated markets: Columbus at 16.7, followed by Cleveland (15.9) and Cincinnati (15.6). The rating is the percentage of television households tuned in.
Players with ties to Ohio State were selected with the top three picks. Joe Burrow, taken first overall by the Bengals, began college at Ohio State and transferred to LSU, where he led the Tigers to the national title and won the Heisman Trophy.
The NFL said more than seven million watched in excess of 26 million minutes of “Draft-A-Thon LIVE,” aired digitally across NFL.com and platforms that include Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Twitch, TikTok, Reddit and Yahoo!
“The theme of hope is always prevalent in the NFL, especially with regard to the draft,” Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “In 2020, that’s especially true, as we help honor healthcare workers, first responders, and others on the front lines of the battle with COVID-19 while giving our fans something to cheer about as we celebrate the next generation of NFL stars.”
Funds raised during Draft-A-Thon will help support six national nonprofit organizations and COVID-19 relief efforts.
Cape Cod League cancels season
The Cape Cod League, the top summer competition for college baseball players, canceled its 2020 season.
The 10-team league said Friday its executive committee made the decision in a unanimous vote “based on the health concerns and safety needs of all involved.”
“The league determined it would be impossible to guarantee the safety of players, coaches, umpires, host families, volunteers and fans during this unprecedented health crisis,” it said.
The season had been scheduled to start June 13 and the playoffs on Aug. 4. The league was founded in 1885 and had not missed a season since 1945, the last year of World War II.