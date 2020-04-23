Sports on TV
NCAA moving toward allowing athletes to be paid sponsors
The NCAA is moving closer to allowing Division I athletes to earn money from endorsements and sponsorship deals they can strike on their own as early as next year.
Recommended rule changes that would clear the way for athletes to earn money from their names, images and likeness are being reviewed by college sports administrators this week before being sent to the NCAA Board of Governors, which meets Monday and Tuesday.
If adopted, the rules would allow athletes to make sponsorship and endorsement deals with all kinds of companies and third parties, from car dealerships to concert promoters to pizza shops, according to a person who has reviewed the recommendations. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the details were still being discussed and debated.
The recommendations are expected to form the foundation for legislation the NCAA hopes to pass next January so it can take effect in 2021. Changes could still be made before January.
No school-branded apparel or material could be used by athletes in their personal endorsement deals, according to the recommendations reviewed by the person who spoke to the AP. Athletes would be required to disclose financial terms of contracts to their athletic departments, along with their relationships with any individuals involved.
Athletes would be allowed to enter into agreements with individuals deemed to be school boosters, the person said.
The NCAA would create a mechanism to evaluate potential deals for fair market value and spot possible corruption. An athlete could compromise their eligibility for failing to disclose details of a financial agreement or relationship, the person said.
The recommendations also call for allowing athletes to sign autographs for money, sell their memorabilia, and be paid for personal appearances and working as an instructor in their sport.
“Trevor Lawrence could have his own passing academy,” the person said, referring to the Clemson quarterback.
The recommendations come from a working group set up 11 months ago and led by Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith and Big East Commissioner Val Ackerman.
Syracuse AD: No ACC talk about not playing football
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Syracuse athletic director John Wildhack says there have been no discussions among Atlantic Coast Conference athletic directors about not playing football in the fall but declined to speculate on the near future.
“There are so many things that people have stated, that are floated out there, and the one thing I don’t want to do is engage in speculation," Wildhack said Thursday on a conference call. "There’s so much that we don’t know. We don’t control this. It will be led by the progress we make against the virus.
"We (the Atlantic Coast Conference schools) have not had any discussions in terms of not playing. We want to play, we plan to play. What we don’t know is when we are going to start and what form or format we’re going to start. Do you play with fans? Do you not play with fans? So much is unknown.”
Wildhack said the situation will be clearer in mid- to late June. He said the consensus is that players would need six weeks to prepare.
“That’s really with feedback from coaches and trainers and medical personnel," he said. "You’d have to be careful when you bring them back, how you reorient them and monitor them carefully.”
Kentucky Derby trophy needs a correction
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Derby enthusiasts will have to wait a few more months to see who wins the 146th Run for the Roses – the date of the iconic American horserace has been changed, though the prized trophy doesn't reflect that just yet.
Derby officials announced previously because of the coronavirus outbreak that the race would be presented on Sept. 5 instead of May 2. But this year's 14-karat gold trophy is engraved with the original date it was to have run, news outlets reported.
The Kentucky Derby Museum will keep the trophy in a fireproof vault until the new Derby Day, said Chris Goodlett, the museum's director of curatorial and educational affairs. The plan is to have the date changed before then.
“Currently in the world we’re going through a health crisis that’s affecting us all. It’s a very unique time, so this does make it a much more unique year to have the Kentucky Derby trophy,” Goodlett said. “Now the trophy is part of that larger story as well.”