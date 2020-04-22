NFL Draft on TV
- 8 p.m. — 2020 NFL Draft: Round 1, ABC, ESPN, NFLN
Woods, Mickelson to stage TV match with Manning, Brady
Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson are ready for a made-for-TV rematch at a time when fans are craving live action.
And this time, they'll have company.
Turner Sports says quarterbacks Tom Brady and Peyton Manning will join them for a two-on-two match sometime in May, with Brady teaming with Mickelson and Manning with Woods. Missing from the announcement were such details as when and where the match would be played, except that tournament organizers would work with government and health officials to meet safety and health standards.
Turner said all donations and fundraising from “The Match: Champions for Charity” would benefit relief efforts for the COVID-19 pandemic.
The event will be televised on TNT, with social and digital content leading up and during the event available through Bleacher Report and House of Highlights.
The first match over Thanksgiving weekend in November 2018 was supposed to be pay-per-view, except that technical difficulties allowed everyone to watch.
It lacked some of wild bets both players had teased, and the trash talking was forced at times. Mickelson ended up winning the $9 million winner-take-all purse in a wedge contest under the lights when the matched ended in a tie.
Live golf was last seen on television March 12, the first round of The Players Championship as developments with the new coronavirus accelerated at such a rate that sports began shutting down.
Notre Dame's McGraw announces retirement
SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Notre Dame women's basketball coach Muffet McGraw is retiring after winning two national championships in 33 years with the Irish.
The school announced her decision Wednesday ahead of a late afternoon news conference.
The 64-year-old McGraw became the 13th woman inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2017. She won 936 games, ranking sixth among Division I coaches, with 842 coming at Notre Dame.
McGraw is one of five Division I men’s or women’s basketball coaches with at least 930 wins, nine Final Fours and multiple titles. Her national championships were won in 2001 and 2018.
Federer raises prospect of merging men's, women's tours
Roger Federer raised the prospect of merging the governing bodies that oversee the men’s and women’s professional tennis tours on Wednesday.
The 20-time Grand Slam champion began a string of posts on Twitter by saying the shutdown of tennis because of the coronavirus outbreak has given the sport an ideal opportunity to assess its future.
“Am I the only one thinking that now is the time for men’s and women’s tennis to be united and come together as one?” Federer wrote, sparking an initial flurry of replies on the social media platform.
The professional era in tennis started in 1968, and the ATP was founded in 1972 and has run the men’s game since. The WTA was founded by Billie Jean King in 1973, uniting the women’s professional game into one tour.
Federer emphasized he was “not talking about merging competition on the court” but rather the two governing bodies.
In a response to a reader’s comment, Federer wrote: “It’s too confusing for the fans when there are different ranking systems, different logos, different websites, different tournament categories.”
Federer said the merger “probably should have happened a long time ago.”
“But maybe now is really the time,” he added. “These are tough times in every sport and we can come out of this with 2 weakened bodies or 1 stronger body.”
Red Sox stripped of draft pick, Cora banned for 2020 for cheating
NEW YORK — The Boston Red Sox were stripped of their second-round pick in this year’s amateur draft by Major League Baseball for breaking video rules in 2018. and former manager Alex Cora was suspended through the 2020 postseason for his previous conduct as bench coach with the Houston Astros.
Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred announced his decision Wednesday, concluding Red Sox replay system operator J.T. Watkins used in-game video to revise sign sequences provided to players. Watkins was suspended without pay through this year’s postseason and prohibited from serving as the replay room operator through the 2021.
Manfred found Boston’s conduct far less egregious than that of the Astros, whom he determined used video to steal catchers’ signs during their run to the 2017 World Series title and again during the 2018 season.